Kendall Jenner Is Being Called ‘Ungrateful’ for Dissing Topshop’s Clothes

Four years ago, Kendall Jenner attended her first-ever Met Gala in a satin mermaid dress by Topshop. To be invited to the fashion industry’s premier event was a huge deal for the then-up-and-coming model. But now, five Met Galas later, the 22-year-old isn’t looking back fondly on her decision to wear an affordable, mall-favorite brand—and she’s catching a lot of flack for it.

In a video for Vogue, documenting her prep for the 2018 Met Gala, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star opened up about the first time she attended the exclusive ball. When someone asked what she wore for her first Met Gala, Jenner sounded embarrassed to reveal that she went with a mass retailer, such as Topshop, instead of a big-name fashion house. “I went with Topshop…It was cute… It was five years ago,” Jenner said, shrugging.

The E! personality’s subtle diss toward Topshop didn’t go over well with many viewers who flooded the video with comments calling Jenner a “brat” and “ungrateful.” Some users even brought up the model’s Topshop fashion line, which she started in 2015 with her sister Kylie Jenner, as a reason that she should be grateful to wear the brand on the Met Gala red carpet. Some comments included:

“This girl is an ungrateful brat. She didn’t deserve to go to the MET period, let alone with Topshop.”

She smugly laughs about Topshop… very arrogant.”

“Why does she sound embarrassed when she went with Topshop?? Come on, that was an amazing opportunity at her age at the time. Wtf?”

“ok. her attitude toward topshop. she should be humbled. also ALL of her met gala outfit sucked. never really followed the theme, especially this year.”

“Exactly. They were the first to give her the opportunity, you think she’d be appreciative.”

Between Jenner’s toilet-paper-like jumpsuit from this year’s ball to the viral video of her pushing security guard who blocked her picture on the red carpet, the 2018 Met Gala isn’t shaping up to be the best for the reality star. Hopefully, she has a chance to redeem herself next year, and we already can’t wait to see what she wears. So you went with Topshop, no big deal, Kenny!