Kendall Jenner Responds to Long-Speculated Rumors That She’s Gay

In the past year, rumors have escalated that Kendall Jenner is gay. Websites like Babe, Total Sorority Move, and Into More have dedicated, 1000-word-plus articles on why they believe that the 22-year-old model is gay—not to mention the hundreds of people who speculate about her sexuality on Twitter and Tumblr.

Now, after months of think pieces and long-winded theories, Jenner has finally responded, and—spoiler alert—she isn’t gay. In an interview with Vogue, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star explained that she’s heard gay rumors her entire life because she doesn’t flaunt her boyfriends like her sisters do.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’” Jenner said. “So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

Though Jenner left the option of her exploring a same-sex relationship open in the future, she confirmed that, as of the interview, she has no interest in dating women. “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before,” Jenner said.

The E! personality also suspected that she hears gay rumors because she has a “male energy,” which she compared to being “tough.” She also reiterated that she isn’t gay and that she wouldn’t hide her sexuality from her fans.

“Also, I know I have kind of a . . . male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently,” Jenner said. “But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.”

Though we’re glad that Jenner was comfortable answering questions about her sexuality, she shouldn’t have to. We don’t know how Vogue phrased its question, but asking someone straight-up about their sexuality isn’t OK. Everyone has the right to come out however and whenever they like, and putting someone on the spot about their sexuality takes away that choice. Exploring your sexuality is already a difficult process, and hearing constant rumors and theories that essentially try to out you doesn’t help.

Jenner has responded—now everyone lay off her and let her live her life in peace.