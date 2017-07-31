Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in See-Through Red Blouse

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kendall Jenner frees the nipple in sheer, red blouse in New York City. [Allure]

Zoë Kravitz is YSL Beauty’s newest global makeup ambassador. [Elle]

Bella Hadid was spotted holding hands with this DJ. [Teen Vogue]

You have to see Jennifer Lawrence in a trailer for her upcoming horror movie, “Mother!” [Lainey Gossip]

Blake Lively tells Glamour that her life isn’t as perfect as it looks. [E Online]

Did Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay just skip her own engagement party? [Glamour]

Here’s Kate Middleton’s go-to trick for outfit-repeating. [Huffington Post]

Lush created a fidget spinner bath bomb and it sold out in one hour. [Cosmo]

Athleta is launching a sports bra specifically for breast cancer survivors. [Well and Good]

Playwright, actor, and director Sam Shepard passed away at age 73. [Vogue]