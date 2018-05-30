Kendall Jenner Is Being Shamed for Her Weight and Tan Lines in This Bikini Picture

As a member of one of the most well-known families in the world, Kendall Jenner is the victim of many (and we mean many) internet trolls. The 22-year-old model has been body-shamed for her feet and acne. And when we thought that the internet couldn’t stoop lower, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is now facing heat for her “disgustingly skinny” body and tan lines. (Yes, we face-palmed too.)

The body-shaming began on Tuesday when Kendall’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, posted a group bikini picture featuring the sisters with a few of their mutual friends. The Instagram, which included Kendall, Kourtney, model Jordyn Woods, and one-half of the DJ duo SIMIHAZE, showed the bikini-clad women in a line mugging at the camera with massive water guns. “kamp kourtndall,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

kamp kourtndall A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 28, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

And though there was a lot to look at (the cute AF swimsuits, the almost-blended-in dog in the middle, the luxe pool deck), many users couldn’t help but comment on Kendall’s thin body and tan lines. Immediately, Kourtney’s comments were flooded with people who had an issue with Kendall’s uneven tan, which included a patch of white skin near her her majority-tan bikini-bottom area.

However, the trolling wasn’t over. Several users also took aim at Kendall’s weight, criticizing the thinness of her legs and body. As expected, many told her to “eat a hamburger” while others even accused her of having an eating disorder. (Not cool.) A few comments included:

“Kendall missed a few spots with her tanning lmao”

“The girl in the navy /red suit appears to be Anorexia get her a hamburger and some macaroni”

“What’s up with Kendalls white skin bush lol”

“I’m sorry but Kendall looks disgustingly skinny. Someone get her a burger !”

“Kendall is to fucking skinny. Shit looks nasty af”

“kendall missed a biggg spot while tanning”

“Kendal looked hot in the pic before this one but this one the legs and tan line ruin it and shes flat too she needs to do squats”

Neither Kendall nor Kourtney has responded to the body-shaming. But judging from how much fan they look like they’re having on their girls’ trip, we’re assuming that the shaming isn’t even a blip on their radar.

PSA: Body-shaming is body-shaming, whether someone is “too small” or “too big.” To assume that Kendall has anorexia because she’s thin is dangerous. No one knows about her health other than her. Stop with the body-shaming and let people Instagram themselves in bikinis—with tan lines (because, hey, we all get them)—in peace.