Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Friends Are Sad Models on Vacation

You can take a model out of the photo shoot, but you can’t take the photo shoot out of the model. We think—and we can’t stress think enough—that’s what’s going on in the moody photos that models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Justine Skye are posting of their tropical vacation at an unnamed destination.

The photos show the girls sad-faced and serious, splayed across yachts and Jet Skis, with blue skies and turquoise water in the background. After Bella Hadid posted a photo of her and Kendall Jenner on a Jet Ski, Kendall posted one of just her on Instagram.

Then Hailey Baldwin hopped on the back.



Back on the yacht, Bella proved a model’s job is never done.

Always be rehearsing, right?