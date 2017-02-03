StyleCaster
There’s Something Wrong with These Pics of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Lingerie

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner let it all hang out in a new photo shoot for Love magazine, and though they both look lovely, we spotted a very real problem with this pair of black-and-white shots. No, it’s not the on-trend fishnets, or the sexy lingerie, or even anything to do with retouching or Photoshop, though we’re sure there was plenty of both.

Have a look at these pics, and see if you can spot the issue.

16230213 367835283591091 847526450570461184 n Theres Something Wrong with These Pics of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Lingerie

Credit: Instagram | @thelovemagazine

16465507 173446719809741 5631280115984891904 n Theres Something Wrong with These Pics of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Lingerie

Credit: Instagram | @thelovemagazine

In case you’re scratching your head, we’ll point it out to you: Both Hadid and Jenner are holding cigarettes. It’s 2017. We know that cigarettes cause serious health problems, including cancer and emphysema. Anti-tobacco groups have been working for years to get cigarettes out of ads and editorials like these, because they glorify and glamorize smoking, and make the harmful act look cool.

This is a trend we’ve been seeing everywhere, and, unlike those fishnets, it’s definitely something we can’t get on board with. Bella and Kendall, what are you doing?!

