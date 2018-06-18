Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Flipping Off the Paparazzi While Eating Pasta Is a Mood

How many times do we have to say it? Do not come between supermodels and their pasta. If Emily Ratajkowski’s minute-and-a-half-long video of her writhing in oily, tomatoey bucatini wasn’t proof enough, supermodels are very passionate about their pasta and they’re not to be messed with mid-meal. Italian paparazzi learned that lesson the hard way on Saturday when they tried to photograph Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid slurping spaghetti and were met with an unwelcome gift: two middle fingers.

After walking in Milan Men’s Fashion Week, Jenner and Hadid—along with Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell and actress Kristen Stewart—decided to explore the city before settling on a pasta restaurant for a bite. All was going well—the wine was flowing, the forks were twirling—until some paparazzi intruded on their dinner by taking pictures of them mid-slurp.

But instead of putting their forks down, Jenner and Hadid raised their manicured middle fingers and looked straight into the camera. Pictures from the moment show the models flipping off the paparazzi, while they continued to down their pasta and drink their wine. As for Stewarts, the paps didn’t seem to phase her, as pictures show the actress gazing lovingly at Maxwell, her rumored girlfriend, unbothered by the middle-finger war.

Now, if that’s not a mood, we don’t know what is. Please, can we let supermodels eat pasta in peace?