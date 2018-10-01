Kendall Jenner Offers a High-Fashion Take on the Comfy Airport Outfit

Airport clothing—even at its most couture—tends to feature some assortment of comfy tees, comfy leggings, comfy outerwear and comfy shoes. Striking the right balance between cozy and chic is the ultimate goal—though if we’re being honest, most of us tend to skew toward the former, rather than the latter.

But Kendall Jenner just offered an expert lesson in walking this line—and how to do so masterfully.

The model stepped out at Los Angeles International Airport wearing head-to-toe lavender. The slinky two-piece set looked like an elevated version of pajamas—all the comfort of loungewear, plus all the elegance of actual clothing.

The fabric looked like a lightweight knit—no doubt perfect for the breezy fall weather that’s starting to creep into the forecast, and equally great for the freezing temperatures that seem to characterize every flight.

Jenner kept her accessory game low-key, pairing her ensemble with sneakers (which were mostly obscured by the long legs of her pants) and tiny sunglasses (great for staying paparazzi ready when you don’t want to put any effort into your makeup).

Honestly, we thought we had our travel-friendly clothes down to enough of a science, but Jenner’s look is throwing us into a tailspin. Are elevated not-so-pajama pajamas the travel must-have our packing lists have been missing? (The more we stare at her ensemble, the more convinced we are that the answer to that question is yes.)