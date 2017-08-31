Kendall Jenner Rejected the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for This Job

Kendall Jenner is hanging up her angel wings for good. The 21-year-old model is apparently off to bigger and better things, according to sources for TMZ who say that she rejected the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to walk for Italian luxury lingerie brand, La Perla.

Per TMZ’s sources, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star signed a non-compete clause with La Perla when she agreed to be its face. The clause prevents Jenner from collaborating with other lingerie companies, like Victoria’s Secret.

The older Jenner sister, who walked for VS in 2015 and 2016, was reportedly so confident in her decision to back La Perla that she didn’t even audition for the show, unlike her model besties Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin.

TMZ’s report comes a day after the E! personality announced on Instagram that she would be the global ambassador for La Perla. “write to me 🌹” she captioned a shot of her wearing La Perla lingerie while lounging in a bathtub shrouded by flowers.

And while we won’t see Kenny strutting her stuff down the VS’s pink-tinted runway, there are still a lot of faves to look out for, such as the Hadid sisters, Karlie Kloss, Maria Borges, Candice Swanepoel, and more. The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs November 28 on CBS.