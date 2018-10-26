Kelly Rowland Claps Back at Accusations She Bleaches Her Skin

Kelly Rowland isn’t known to respond to rumors—not about herself, not about her family, not about her best friend, Beyoncé. But when the 37-year-old heard a rumor that she bleaches her skin to look lighter, she knew she had to clear her name.

The Destiny’s Child member took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to clap back at accusations that she bleaches her skin. In a series of videos on her Instagram story, Rowland denied claims she bleaches her skin, calling the idea “stupid” and “not for me.”

“I just landed in LA and I saw that a lot of people are like, ‘Oh my God she bleaches her skin,’” she said. “Now, I never answer questions like this because I think it’s so stupid or even say anything about comments like this, but I am not the one to bleach my skin. Nor do I want to bleach my skin. Nor do I have to bleach my skin. I don’t even think that that—it’s not for me.”

She explained that her skin might look lighter in pictures because of the lighting. She even referenced a beam of light in the video as evidence that lighting can noticeably change how someone looks. “So, don’t go saying stupid stuff like that. You ever thought that it could be the lighting?” Rowland said. “Like this light. What you gonna say? This streak of bleaching is crazy right here?”

Rowland ended her now-deleted video by telling fans that she’s “forever chocolate” and “proud to be chocolate.” I am still chocolate, forever chocolate, proud to be chocolate, shoutout to all my chocolate girls,” Rowland said.