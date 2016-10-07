‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Canceled ‘Indefinitely’

You’re going to have to find someone else to keep up with, because “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has been canceled indefinitely. In the wake of Kim Kardashian’s horrific robbery at gunpoint a few days ago, E! has stopped production of the insanely popular reality show, which is currently in its 12th season.

New episodes will air on E! starting October 23 as planned, but no more seasons are being filmed at this time. That being said, the family was picked up for a 13th season last year as part of a three-season agreement—which has already started filming, and which would’ve kept it running through 2018.

“Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now,” an E! spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “No decision has been made as to when production will resume.”

It’s certainly true that Kim has been laying low since the traumatic event in Paris, along with the rest of the family, though Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner have all posted very brief messages on Instagram and/or Twitter in the past couple of days. Nothing on Snapchat from any of them, though, which is highly unusual for the Snap-happy fam (especially Kylie). All things considered, the Kardashians’ social media presence is way, way, wayyy down.

One notable exception here is Rob Kardashian, who’s been posting on IG, Twitter, and Snapchat like nothing happened, but—he doesn’t really seem to consider himself part of the family completely anyway, so his message of non-solidarity isn’t too surprising.

Hard to say whether the attention-happy family will really be able to resist the siren song of fame enough to actually cancel their show forever, but if the past is any indicator, all signs point to no. TBD, but in the meantime, you can still keep up with the gang for the rest of season 12. And, you know, if you’re really desperate, there’s always Rob & Chyna, which wraps its first season October 23.