Fans Think Katy Perry High-Key Shaded Taylor Swift by Mocking Her Lyrics

Just when we thought that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift‘s feud was over, life throws us a curveball—and by curveball, we mean some serious shade. The 33-year-old “Swish Swish” singer is feeling the wrath of Swifties for shading their queen by mocking her lyrics on an episode of “American Idol.”

If you missed the shady moment, no worries, we’ll break it down for you. On Sunday’s premiere of “American Idol,” for which Perry is a judge, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer and her co-judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, gave a contestant three yeses to go to Hollywood. Moments later, Bryan is seen breaking his chair, to which Perry responds, “This is why we can’t have nice things, Luke Bryan!”

The moment might’ve went over most viewers’ heads. However, to eagle-eyed Swifties, Perry was quoting a lyric straight out of a Swift song. You see, on Swift’s recent album, “Reputation,” one of the most well-known diss tracks is a song titled “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” The song, which is about a falling out with a fake friend, is largely believed to be about Swift’s celebrity enemies, Perry, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. In one line, Swift even cackles when she contemplates forgiving the fake friend for their wrongdoing.

Though Perry’s words could just be an ill-timed quote, many Swifties are confident that she was throwing shade. After the encounter, Twitter blew up with Swift fans who accused Perry of shading their idol on national television in front of millions of viewers.

Though there’s no confirmation that Perry was throwing shade (we highly doubt that she’s listened to her arch-nemesis’s album, so maybe she doesn’t even know a song titled “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” exists), it’s still fun to see all the Swifties who are riled up over the drama. It’s unclear if Swift and Perry’s feud is still going on, but the beef between their fans is still heated.