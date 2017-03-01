Real Talk: What *Really* Caused Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Breakup?

This morning, when we woke up to the news that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had broken up, we were not terribly surprised. They never really seemed like an obvious couple to us, though it was cute when Perry Instagrammed a pic of her foot next to Bloom’s, wearing matching Minnie and Mickey socks, with the caption, “When you find your prince.” That was sweet. And there was that time Bloom took up naked paddle-boarding as the paparazzi (and Perry) looked on. That was kind of cute.

But you know what’s not so cute? A wandering eye. And though their reps made a matching statement last night (sort of like the matching Minnie and Mickey socks) that pointed to a very calm, mutual, clear-eyed breakup, some outlets are reporting otherwise.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told People. OK, that sounds cool. Kind of Gwyneth Paltrow-y, kind of conscious uncouple-y, but, you know, totally cool.

But TMZ posted a video today of Bloom chatting up a woman who was definitely not Perry at a pre-Oscars event. According to the Daily Mail, she was none other than Erin McCabe. Never heard of her? Yeah, neither have we.

Whether Bloom’s wandering eye was the cause of the split or not is up for speculation at this point. But may we remind you that there was that unfortunate little incident when Bloom got caught macking on Selena Gomez when he was supposed to be dating Perry 10 months ago? Yeah, that happened. So—perhaps he’s just known for this. In any event, we’re so glad breakups are referred to as “respectful and loving space[s]” at this point. So cool.