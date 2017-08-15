Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Officially Back Together

Seems like distance makes the heart grow fonder, at least for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The couple, who split nearly six months ago, are officially back on—and they apparently don’t care who knows.

The 32-year-old singer and 40-year-old actor first sparked reunion rumors on Saturday when they were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles, where sources claim that Perry sat on Bloom’s lap and the two even shared a few kisses. The exes further fueled the talk when they were photographed leaving together on Bloom’s motorcycle.

Well, turns out Perry and Bloom weren’t trying to be coy about their reunion. According to sources for E! News, the exes, who broke up after 10 months of dating in March, are officially back together and trying harder than ever to make it work the second time around.

“When they went out in public, they were aware that people would start speculating that they were back on, and they are OK with that,” the source told E! News. “They love each other and never stopped.”

Since their breakup nearly half a year ago, the two have remained friendly. According to the source, Perry and Bloom have kept in contact the entire time, leaving room for feelings to rekindle.

“They have never cut communication since they broke up,” a source said. “They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again.”

As for how Bloom and Perry intend to make things work this time, the source revealed that the couple is working on better communication. (Not super specific, but we guess it’ll do.)

“Katy and Orlando want this to work this time, so they are working on mending their relationship,” the source said. “They’ve had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs. Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive.”

Though we’ve seen dozens of celebrity couples call it quits this summer, Bloom and Perry are giving us hope that love can live on in Hollywood. (Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, please follow suit.)