Katy Perry on Being Single: ‘Everything Doesn’t Have to End in Marriage’

Katy Perry has been living her best life ever since she and Orlando Bloom called it quits last month. Girlfriend has been literally living every newly single woman’s dream with her fabulous new platinum blonde hair, which started out as a lob before migrating to buzz cut status earlier this week. And even if Instagram isn’t really a true a reflection of one’s life (spoiler alert: It’s not), hers, in a word, has been super sparkly lately: There’s the lingerie pic (which is apparently what she found when she googled “katy perry hot”), the red carpet shot of herself looking fierce as hell decked out in Chanel, oh, and there’s the one of her friend Hillary Clinton wearing a pair of “power pumps” designed by Perry herself. Orlando who?

In a new interview with Vogue, Perry waxed philosophical about relationships—and shared her inspiring point of view. First off, she revealed that she’s fully over Valentine’s Day. “This is like National Donut Day to me; it’s like a made-up holiday,” she told Hamish Bowles during their interview, which happened on February 14 (shortly before the news hit that she and Bloom had parted ways). “I think I broke up with Valentine’s Day in my twenties. It’s just so pressure-filled.”

Similarly, she doesn’t seem to feel much pressure to put a ring on it. Being 32 is “a nice place to be,” she said. “I love it! I wouldn’t give anything to go back to my twenties; I’m so much more grounded. And I’ve learned a lot of lessons—patience, the art of saying no, that everything doesn’t have to end in marriage. That your education can start now.”

Yes, woman! We love her empowering—and, frankly, rather refreshing—outlook on dating and love, and we’re totally cheering her on from afar as she knocks down doors (and stereotypes), slays dragons—and experiments with her hair. Perry is really showing the world how to weather a breakup. Take notes, y’all.