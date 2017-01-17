Katy Perry Bleaches Hair Blonde, World Implodes

In case you hadn’t noticed lately, Orlando Bloom is blonde. And for his 40th birthday, his girlfriend, Katy Perry, decided to take the plunge into the bleach pool (ouch) and join him on the lighter side. Quite honestly, we don’t think she had quite enough time in the salon chair to complete the job before she had to run off to an event, because her once-raven hair looks like it’s still in that awkward transition between dark and light. Behold:

Perry stepped out with her new ‘do at a portrait unveiling of Donald Trump by pop artist Sham Ibrahim (pictured above) at Club Liz at Oscar’s in Palm Springs. As The Sun reports, Perry went blonde to surprise her blonde BF at a surprise birthday party, also in Palm Springs. So—safe to say Bloom had two surprises for his big 4-0.

Another surprise: Perry arranged to have Bloom’s mom—er, “mum”—drop in on the birthday bash. Bloom later shared an Instagram of himself in an embrace with her, writing, “Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum.”

So sweet. Now—stay tuned as to whether Perry goes back to the salon for round two, and tones out those locks to a less orange hue. We’re betting yes!