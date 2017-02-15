Kate Upton Covers ‘Sports Illustrated’ for 3rd Time, Shares Body-Positive Message

Kate Upton is the cover star of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for the third time, and she has a very body-positive message to share about her accomplishment. “Wow, I feel so honored and excited to be back with Sports Illustrated!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for inviting me to be part of an issue that features and celebrates beauty and confidence in every shape and size #siswim17 #grateful.”

Indeed, Upton joins models of all body types in SI‘s latest issue, spreading body positivity and good cheer like a sexy Santa. She also discussed her covers with Jimmy Kimmel last night on his show, and admitted that one of her three looks for this year’s covers was little more than a glorified piece of rope.

“Is that really a swimsuit that you’re wearing?” Kimmel asked. “Because it seems just like a hammock that got torn to bits.”

“I’m pretty sure it’s just a rope,” Upton replied. “It’s apparently Sports Illustrated nude magazine.”

Seems like Upton’s pretty stoked about the covers—and for good reason. She looks gorgeous and healthy, and we could not applaud louder for SI‘s awesome body-positive message. Go, team!