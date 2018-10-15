The Best Beauty Lesson Lila Grace Moss Has Learned from Her Mom Kate Moss

With a mom like Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss was bound to become a model. Following in the footsteps of other mother-daughter model duos (Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford; Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, etc.), the 16-year-old is making her mama proud as the newest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

In an interview with Allure, Lila Grace spilled on the best beauty lesson she’s learned from her supermodel mom—as well as her mom’s reaction to her landing her first-ever campaign. “When my mom told me [I got the campaign] I was so excited,” Lila Grace said. “I’ve done stuff with my mom and my dad’s magazine but nothing by myself for a big company.”

Like her mom, Lila Grace is concentrated on her eyes. The teen said her mom has taught her to favor natural-looking makeup, to wear mascara and to always, always, always curl her eyelashes. “She tells me to always make [my makeup look] natural and she loves curling her eyelashes. Everyone finds that a bit scary but I do it every day because of her,” Lila Grace said.

Lila Grace recalled the first time she wore mascara and how she was scared of her mom’s reaction, which turned out to be more positive than she thought. “I remember the first time I put mascara on I was really embarrassed,” she said. “I went downstairs and [my mom] was like, ‘Do you have mascara on?’ I was like, ‘No,’ and we went back and forth like that a few times until I was like, ‘OK fine’ and she was like, ‘It looks good!”

As for the first time she wore eyeliner, it was at Lila Grace’s 12th or 13th birthday. The positive: It looked amazing. The negative: She couldn’t take it off afterward. “I was really excited and then the first night I wore makeup out was actually my 12th or 13th birthday and I wore eyeliner and I was so excited. But then I couldn’t get it off later,” Lila Grace said.

However, Kate Moss isn’t the only famous name Lila Grace is learning beauty lessons from. As a member of Gen Z, the teen is into social media, so a lot of her beauty advice comes from YouTubers, like NikkieTutorials, and social media stars, like Kylie Jenner. “I love watching NikkieTutorials. She’s so good and so talented. And she’s really funny. I met her in Paris, which was cool!” she said. “I also love watching Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat stories, when she applies her makeup every day, cause she does it really close up which I like.”