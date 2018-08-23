Kate Middleton’s $7 Hack to Keep Her Tights & Shoes from Slipping

In 2018, many of the British royal family’s traditions are loosely enforced, but Queen Elizabeth II has one hard-and-fast rule, it’s that royal women are prohibited from showing their legs and must wear pantyhose, which brings us to this question: How do they keep their tights from slipping off their shoes?

The answer lies in Kate Middleton. According to The Sun, the Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t use any ‘ol tights. She specifically uses tights from John Lewis, a U.K. brand that specializes in pantyhose with built-in sticky pads. As you might expect, the pads adhere to the inside of the shoe, keeping Middleton from slipping and sliding. Brilliant!

Middleton was first seen with the pads in 2011 when visited the Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal, Canada where she was photographed in snake-skin-like heels with clear, rubber-like soles peeking out from the bottom of her feet. Turns out, that strip of rubber were the savior pads that kept Middleton from losing her shoe.

Though not all of the royal women follow the Queen’s pantyhose rule (Meghan Markle is known to show her bare legs from time to time, including at her engagement announcement), Middleton isn’t usually a rules-breaker and is almost never seen without her signature tights. With years of playing by the book, Middleton is bound to come up with a cool hack to make her royal-approved tights more comfortable, and she sure did.