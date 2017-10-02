Kate Hudson Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Collection with Fabletics

Kate Hudson is selling capris for a cause. The 38-year-old actress is kicking off October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special collection of activewear products from her lifestyle brand Fabletics. Part of the proceeds will be donated to target breast cancer screening and treatment.

“It’s important that we’re supporting women who cannot afford to get the care that they need for something as rampant as breast cancer,” Hudson told STYLECASTER at a Los Angeles launch event for the collection last Tuesday.

Hudson posed for pictures with eager fans. A hat provided cover for her shaved but not unadmired hair. “There’s something really nice about just leaving it all behind,” Hudson says of the new look, motivated by her role in an upcoming Sia film.

Hudson’s effort marks the second year Fabletics has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which has organized the annual Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Campaign since 2011. “If you have a community that is watching or listening, I think it’s important to spread awareness,” Hudson says of the fashion industry’s commitment to tackling breast cancer and other issues. “I feel very lucky that I’m able to do that.”

Fabletics’s most popular item at the Los Angeles store was its Salar leggings—one of several items from the special collection that will come in the campaign’s signature deep blue. Other items include paisley-printed tank tops, reversible sports bras, and capri leggings.

Hudson has been adamant that activewear like the collection needs to be body-inclusive. In March, she oversaw Fabletics’s roll out of work-out clothes geared to plus-sized women. And on Tuesday she reiterated her commitment to the cause.

“I don’t believe that you can have a company that is about inspiring and empowering women and not include everyone,” Hudson says.