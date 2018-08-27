So… Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift Aren’t Feuding, After All

Supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner on July 24, in a sweet photo on Instagram. “Yes a million times over,” she captioned the snap.

Shortly after Kushner popped the question, Kloss took to FaceTime to share the amazing news with all her BFFs and family members. She posted screenshots of their reactions to her Instagram Story, for the whole world to see! Among the call recipients were her mom, her sister, professional tennis player Serena Williams and Princess Beatrice of York. Their surprised, happy reactions were adorable, and we wished we were on the receiving end of that call, too.

But there was one person noticeably missing from the string of screenshots: Kloss’ supposed BFF, singer Taylor Swift. Fans were quick to point out that the pair hadn’t been photographed together in months, which led many to assume that their best-friendship might be over. In March, Kloss dismissed the feud rumors in a New York Times interview, telling a reporter: “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Despite Kloss’ vague dismissal, we were heartbroken—feud or not, these two used to be inseparable. Now, it feels like they hardly know each other. Where will we find solace?

Apparently, in Nashville.

To our surprise, fans recently spotted Kloss dancing and singing the night away in the VIP section at Swift’s Reputation tour show in Nashville. And it doesn’t end there—later, the model posted an Instagram photo of the two, writing, “No one puts on a show like @TaylorSwift… I am SO proud of you.”

Thank goodness these BFFs reunited—we wouldn’t want to live in a world without Swiftie.