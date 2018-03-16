Karlie Kloss Breaks Silence on Rumors That She’s No Longer Friends with Taylor Swift

Paging Jennifer Lawrence. The time has come. After months of speculation and dead-end theories, Karlie Kloss has finally given an answer on whether she’s still friends with Taylor Swift, and she might’ve raised more questions than the ones she answered.

In an interview with The New York Times, the 25-year-old model broke her silence on long-speculated rumors that she and the “Reputation” singer are no longer friends. Kloss’s statement comes after months of rumors that she and Swift are on the outs after Kloss was photographed with Swift’s notorious frenemies, Kendall Jenner and Katy Perry, and Swift reportedly declined an invitation to appear on Kloss’s new talk show, “Movie Night with Karlie Kloss.” So, without any further ado, here is what Kloss said.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Kloss told The New York Times.

The comment, though succinct, gives us a lot of information on Kloss’s friendship with Swift. Given that a majority of the headlines around the pair’s friendship are negative, Kloss is likely dispelling rumors that she and Swift are broken up. Though, she didn’t outright say that they’re friends either, which leads us to believe that there still might be some drama brewing. Either way, Kloss is giving off the impression that they’re not mortal enemies as the tabloids portray them to be.

The Swift controversy wasn’t the only awkward question Kloss answered in her New York Times interview. The newspaper also asked about Kloss’s political views and her boyfriend, Joshua Kushner, who is the brother of Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Trump and husband of Ivanka Trump. “My relationship has nothing to do with this interview,” Kloss said.

Kloss did not come to play. There’s still a lot of mystery around the Kloss-Swift drama, but at least we still have one clue that their friendship is still intact. And at least Swifties are happy.