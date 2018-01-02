Fans Think Karlie Kloss Shaded Taylor Swift by Quoting Katy Perry on Instagram

There has been a lot of talk about Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift‘s friendship. Are they friends? Are they feuding? No one is sure. And though things were looking up for Kaylor when Kloss wished Swift a happy birthday in December, rumors are swirling that the pair’s bad blood is worse than ever—and that Katy Perry might be to blame.

On Monday, the 25-year-old model posted a suspicious Instagram post that has led many fans to believe that Kaylor is dead. The post, a video from Kloss’s installment in LOVE magazine’s advent calendar, was captioned with “Swish swish,” along with a heart and basketball emojis.

Followers of Swift and Perry’s drama will recognize “Swish Swish” as a title of a song from Perry’s recent album, Witness. The song—which includes lines like “Don’t you come for me” and “Funny, my name keeps comin’ out your mouth”—is rumored to be a rebuttal of Swift’s 2015 single “Bad Blood,” which delves into the falling out of Swift and Perry’s friendship.

After Kloss posted her Instagram, she was immediately flooded with comments from fans who suspected that she was shading Swift by quoting Perry’s diss track. Kloss was bombarded with comments like “Fake friend” and “Don’t try to shade Taylor. Just don’t.” Kloss was also hit with comments from Swift fans who quoted the singer’s song, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” off her recent album, Reputation.

“Did you think I wouldn’t hear all the things you said about me?” one fan quoted.

Of course, deeming Kloss’s “Swish swish” caption as shade can also be a huge stretch. The Instagram video features her playing basketball, so phrases like “swish swish” (the sound a ball makes when it goes through a net) is only a fair association. But you would also think Kloss would know better than to fan the flames by even slightly referencing a Perry song—even if it was a coincidence. And the Kaylor mystery continues…