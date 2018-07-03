StyleCaster
Karlie Kloss' Couture Fashion Week Look Is July 4 Style Goals

Karlie Kloss’ Couture Fashion Week Look Is July 4 Style Goals

Karlie Kloss’ Couture Fashion Week Look Is July 4 Style Goals
Photo: Christian Vierig for Entertainment/Getty Images.

If there’s one word we’re looking to embody over the Fourth of July weekend in 2018, it’s “cool.” But, unsurprisingly, the celebs have already beaten us to it—and it’s only July 3.

Take Karlie Kloss, for instance. The supermodel took to the streets of Paris in a white button-down and red wide-leg pants yesterday. The look was both incredibly stylish and incredibly practical (wide-leg pants are breezy AF, y’all). And she somehow managed to look Couture Fashion Week-appropriate and Fourth of July-fashionable at the same damn time.

Her color scheme is the definition of patriotism—all we’re missing is a little blue. Luckily, she made up for the loss by carrying around a teeny-tiny sparkly bag. And can we talk about the pants? They billow around her long legs like only the American flag could. Plus, they’re sure to keep her cool, despite their length (and this oppressive summer heat).

What could make this outfit better, you ask? A pair of leopard-print slides, of course. And more functional? Some oversized cat-eye sunglasses—duh. Is there anything this woman can’t do?

If you’re trying to recreate Kloss’ look for your Fourth of July festivities, look no further—we’ve got you covered. Below are some pieces you can actually shop, just in time for the weekend. Because even though the Fourth of July is on a Wednesday this year, freedom can ring all week long.

 

A white tie-front top from Madewell ($80), almost identical to Kloss’.

STYLECASTER | Madewell White Tie-Front Shirt

Photo: Madewell.

 

Some red flowy pants from Revolve ($128).

STYLECASTER | Crescendo Wide Leg Pant

Photo: Lovers + Friends.

 

A pair of leopard print slides from Farfetch ($179).

STYLECASTER | Ancient Greek Sandals

Photo: Farfetch.

 

A sparkly AF little bag from Neiman Marcus ($597).

STYLECASTER | Jean Confetti-Striped Box Clutch Bag

Photo: Edie Parker.

 

And some cat-eye shades from Net-a-Porter ($60).

STYLECASTER | Rapture cat-eye acetate sunglasses

Photo: Le Specs.

