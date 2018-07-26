Karlie Kloss FaceTimed Each of Her Best Friends After Her Engagement—Except Taylor Swift

Is Kaylor really over? That question has been on fans’ minds for more than a year now. Though we might never know the answer, we’ll at least know soon if the two are close enough for Taylor Swift to be one of Karlie Kloss’s bridesmaids—let alone an attendee. And from the looks of it, the odds don’t seem likely.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old model announced her engagement to businessman Joshua Kushner (brother to Jared Kushner and brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump.) To keep the happy theme going, Kloss also shared screenshots from FaceTime calls with several of her celebrity friends to let them know that she was engaged. “One of the best parts 💍💍💍💍…” Kloss wrote on a slide on her Instagram story before sharing screenshots from her FaceTime calls with celebrities, such as Serena Williams and Princess Beatrice. (Side note: Kloss also exposed Princess Beatrice’s secret Instagram—it’s against tradition for royals to have social media—so it was an eventful day.)

However, noticeably missing from Kloss’s parade of close friends and family was Swift whom many regard to be the model’s best BEST friend. (They even called each other that in a Vogue video.) Swift’s missing face led many to speculate that they aren’t as close as they used to be. Rumors of their fallout only increased after fans waited for Swift to comment on Kloss’s engagement on her social media and were left in the dust. (She hasn’t even liked it!) Likewise, according to an unsourced rumor, Kloss is planning for her engagement party to happen on August 3, her 26th birthday. Given that Swift is currently on her Reputation Stadium Tour, fans have little hope that she’ll show up to the celebration.

After everything is all said and done, it’s important to note that we don’t know anything about Kloss and Swift’s friendship. Perhaps Kloss told Swift about her engagement privately and didn’t feel the need to post it on her Instagram story. Perhaps Swift texted Kloss congratulations instead of commenting on her Instagram. Perhaps Swift hasn’t been on Instagram yet and hasn’t had a chance to like it. Who knows what’s going on between Kaylor? What we do know is that Kloss’s wedding will be one celeb-filled bash. Take a look at the cute FaceTimes of her friends and family finding out that she’s engaged to prepare yourself.