47 Nostalgic Throwback Pictures of the Kardashians Before They Were Famous

If you’ve been living under a rock or haven’t used the internet in the past decade, here’s a crash course on who the Kardashian-Jenners are. Since the debut of their show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenners have become the world’s most famous reality television family. They have cosmetics companies, fashion lines, apps, and dozens of television spinoffs, in addition to their marquee show. Not a day goes by that we don’t see a news headline about one (or all) of them.
Considering how far they’ve come—from an unknown family living humbly in Calabasas to household names who are stalked by paparazzi and fans wherever they go—it can be easy to forget that the Kardashian-Jenners weren’t born famous. Ahead, we look at 47 nostalgic throwback moments from Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie’s childhood and teen years to remind you of their modest beginnings. See them, ahead.
When Kim Wore Baby Blue for Her Family's All-White Picture
"I saved the Queen for last! Mom you have walked through the fire for us all and I know in my heart you would do it all over again to keep us safe. We've all been through so much together & you are always our strength when we need it. I love you so much!" Kim wrote.
When Khloé Looked Emotional on Her First Day of School
"People often say that mothers are the best teachers in the world. I have come to know that it couldn’t be truer. Thank you for being the best mother and teacher I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday mama!!! I love you @krisjenner," Khloé wrote.
When Kendall and Kylie Wore Matching Angel Costumes
"Happy birthday Kendall!!!!! You are my angel girl and I love you so so much. I am so proud of you and am so blessed that you are my daughter and beautiful inside and out. You amaze me every single day and I thank God that he gave me you. Have the best birthday @kendalljenner!! #love #family," Kris wrote.
"happy birthday to my incredibly silly, wildly handsome big brother!!! @robkardashian YOU ARE MY FAVORITE PERSON...ever! this guy is responsible for all the belly laughs I've had throughout my entire life. all the love in the world for this man. 🍀🍀🍀" Kendall wrote.
"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul and ass, Koko @khloekardashian You constantly surprise me with your strength and determination. I've learned so much from you in this life time, I'm so proud to call you my sister and best friend! And the best auntie to my babies! I love you okkkkkuuurrrr!" Kim wrote.
When Kourtney Yawned in the Middle of a Selfie with Her Mom
"HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to my beautiful mommy who still teaches me how to celebrate life and make the best out of every experience and truly live in the moment! I love you mommy and hope you know how much you are loved by your six children and six grandchildren every day," Kourtney wrote.
"Happy Birthday MJ! I'm so lucky to have you in my life! I know I tell you all the time but I really am. This pic is ages ago but I remember it like yesterday being in my parents kitchen with that wall paper (Cici just sent a pic on Vogue with the same wall paper!!! Our group texts were so funny about this wall paper) So many memories you helped create! I love you so much!" Kim wrote.