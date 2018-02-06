47 Nostalgic Throwback Pictures of the Kardashians Before They Were Famous

If you’ve been living under a rock or haven’t used the internet in the past decade, here’s a crash course on who the Kardashian-Jenners are. Since the debut of their show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenners have become the world’s most famous reality television family. They have cosmetics companies, fashion lines, apps, and dozens of television spinoffs, in addition to their marquee show. Not a day goes by that we don’t see a news headline about one (or all) of them.

Considering how far they’ve come—from an unknown family living humbly in Calabasas to household names who are stalked by paparazzi and fans wherever they go—it can be easy to forget that the Kardashian-Jenners weren’t born famous. Ahead, we look at 47 nostalgic throwback moments from Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie’s childhood and teen years to remind you of their modest beginnings. See them, ahead.