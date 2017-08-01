StyleCaster
Share

15 Times the Kardashians Were the Big Sisters We Wish We Had

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Times the Kardashians Were the Big Sisters We Wish We Had

by
15 Times the Kardashians Were the Big Sisters We Wish We Had
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Like a lot of sisters, the Kardashian-Jenners bicker, make fun of each other’s crying faces, slap each other with handbags, and take selfies when one of them is going to jail. Well, maybe not all sisters. But the point is that at the end of the day—after all the family turmoil and runny-mascara-eyed fights—the Kardashians are family.

MORE: 16 Times Kris Jenner’s Children Were Hella Rude to Her

There’s a reason that Kardashians have been reality television’s most-watched family for the last decade. Yes, their drama is juicy as hell, but another major reason viewers keep tuning in is because the Kardashians are sisters—and that’s one thing plenty of people can relate to.

Despite their millions of Instagram followers, the Kardashian women keep one another in check and can teach each other things that only big sisters can. Click through the gallery to relive 15 of the sweetest moments when the Kardashian-Jenners acted like the big sisters we wish we had.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Kourtney and Khloe are worried about Kylie 😧😮

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

Kourtney and Khloe are worried about Kylie 😧😮

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim had a group meeting about Kylie's dangerous social media habits.

tag a driver 👽😂

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

tag a driver 👽😂

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Khloe taught Kendall how to drive.

http://fuckyeahdash.tumblr.com/post/40810335096/late-show-with-david-letterman-011613-x
http://fuckyeahdash.tumblr.com/post/40810335096/late-show-with-david-letterman-011613-x

When Kourtney took one for the team and said exactly what Kim (and the world) was thinking.

http://versaceslut.tumblr.com/post/129589960141/kim-tells-khloe-about-her-second-pregnancy
http://versaceslut.tumblr.com/post/129589960141/kim-tells-khloe-about-her-second-pregnancy

When Kim knew when to step back from the spotlight to let her little sister shine.

this is so dramatic 👽

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

this is so dramatic 👽

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kim stood up for Kylie after Rob talked smack about her.

Kendall was working a lot and she missed her sisters 💅🏻👧

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

Kendall was working a lot and she missed her sisters 💅🏻👧

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kim, Kylie, and Kourtney threw Kendall a surprise girls' night after she came back from months of modeling.

Kylie was worried about going to the Billboard awards 💔

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

Kylie was worried about going to the Billboard awards 💔

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kim coached Kylie on how to deal with the media.

love their relationship 😻😧😬

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

love their relationship 😻😧😬

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kourtney gave unsolicited advice to Khloe about her fridge.

Kylie visiting Khloe at her house 😻

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

Kylie visiting Khloe at her house 😻

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Khloe gave advice to Kylie about what to do when you have a rogue eyelash.

When Kourtney took Kim's phone away for 48 hours 😂

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kourtney took Kim's phone away for 48 hours 😂

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kourtney wanted to teach Kim a lesson on how to unplug.

When Kim was pregnant with Saint ❤️

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kim was pregnant with Saint ❤️

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

The way Khloe reacted when Kim told her she was pregnant after months of trying.

When Kendall turned 16 😻😬

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kendall turned 16 😻😬

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Khloe and Kourtney bonded with Kendall about their 16th birthdays.

Kylie wanted to know what it is like to be "normal" 😧😂

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

Kylie wanted to know what it is like to be "normal" 😧😂

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Khloe agreed to put on prosthetics and go on a Hollywood tour so Kylie could understand what it would be like to be "normal."

Khloe meets Kim for the first time since the Paris robbery 💔

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

Khloe meets Kim for the first time since the Paris robbery 💔

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Khloe met Kim the first time after the Paris robbery.

Kim tells Kylie that people think she is a diva 💁🏼😮

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

Kim tells Kylie that people think she is a diva 💁🏼😮

A post shared by @kardashianclips on

When Kim called out Kylie's diva behavior.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

31 Summer Outfits to Copy When It's Hot AF

31 Summer Outfits to Copy When It's Hot AF
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share