Are the Kardashians Taking Styling Cues from Highlighters?

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images.

The end of summer brought with it a surge of neon clothes, particularly among celebrities. Nothing says “warm weather” like an array of hyper-saturated pinks, oranges and yellows; it’s almost as if our favorite stars got together and decided that if they collectively wore neon clothes every weekend from mid-August forward, cold weather would never come and summer would go on forever.

As this weekend’s cool rainy days revealed: This attempt at illuminati magic did not pay off.

While Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and other risk-taking stars casually hopped aboard the neon bandwagon, no one embraced the technicolor lifestyle more than the Kardashians. The stylish clan has so thoroughly tackled the neon trend that they’ve pretty much exclusively worn neon for the past month or so. The commitment runs deep; even when a Kardashian is caught sporting a rare neutral, you can still find her wearing a neon wig and/or posing in front of something neon.

Reader, we’ve passed the point of happenstance. This has to be intentional. It’s so obviously intentional, in fact, that it pretty much begs the question: Are the Kardashians taking style cues from…a pack of highlighters?

Some evidence:

Kim Kardashian has near-exclusively worn neon yellow-green since August 21.

View this post on Instagram

🔫 super soaker 🔫

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Great Morning Everyone!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Can you hear me now?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

GOOD TIMES

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kourtney and Kylie have gotten in on the yellow-green action, too.

View this post on Instagram

sweet sunday 🍭

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

View this post on Instagram

💛☀️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Before Kim’s neon yellow-green phase, she was all about neon pink.

View this post on Instagram

Glam Squads Rule! 💋💕💋

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Thinking about you...

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Khloé‘s been there, too.

Khloé and Kourtney have also been on the neon orange beat.

View this post on Instagram

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

i want so much more than they’ve got planned

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

And guess what color Kylie’s been wearing as of late.

View this post on Instagram

waiting for my baby to wake up like.. 🧡

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

i had too 🧡

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Who knew so much outfit inspiration was hiding out in the back-to-school aisle?

