Throwback Kardashian-Jenner Style Moments You Totally Forgot About

The Kardashian-Jenner women are known for their modern-day fashion. But a decade ago, when they were unknown reality stars still trying to find their place in Hollywood, they wore some, er, interesting outfits. From their love for chunky belts and child-size bags to their obsession with animal print, the Kardashian-Jenners definitely had a style, and we can’t knock them for it.
To remember where they came from, we took a trip down memory lane to look back on the most iconic throwback Kardashian-Jenner style moments. Early 2000s was a different era and these Kardashian-Jenner getups are proof that even the most fashionable stars came from somewhere. See Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie sporting some of the early aughts’ wildest trends ahead.
November 2006
Kim's cape is everything.
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage for Alison Brod PR.
July 2009
Remember when Kris belted her scarf?
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
May 2010
There's so much love about these lewks. Kendall's hot-pink leggings and Kylie's tutu-and-Uggs combo to start.
Photo:
Michael Tran/FilmMagic.
November 2006
If you didn't belt your dresses, were you even alive in the 2000s?
Photo:
John M. Heller/Getty Images.
September 2009
There's nothing more 2000s than wearing a scarf with another scarf over it.
Photo:
Getty Images.
August 2009
The loofah trend never caught on, but Kris was out here trying to popularizing it in 2009.
Photo:
NEILL J. SCHUTZER/©2009 Phil Ramey/RameyPix/Corbis via Getty Images.
November 2006
Our favorite part about this look is Kim holding her phone to her ear and pretending to be on it as she walked a red carpet.
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli.
June 2008
Kris's bubblegum tiered dress isn't for everyone, but it sure was memorable.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
May 2008
There's so much to love about Khloé's top: the bedazzled "Live a Virgin," her chunky white belt and the fact that there are belt loops sewn into the shirt.
Photo:
Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images.
December 2010
Here's Kourtney sporting a big bow with a dozen Tide bottles behind her.
Photo:
Getty Images.
April 2007
There's bling and then there's Kim's giant gold chain.
Photo:
Chad Buchanan/Getty Images.
February 2009
Why bring a purse when you can carry a clutch that's half the size of your body?
Photo:
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images.
November 2006
The white boots. The faux-fur scarf. What more can we say?
Photo:
Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
July 2010
Before she was a top model, Kendall was putting together her own looks, such as this outfit with untied boots and shiny tights.
Photo:
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images.
May 2009
Kendall and Kylie were icons, even when they were preteens. Peep the braces and extra-long bangs.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
August 2009
Kylie's haphazard side bang and hoard of chain necklaces for the 2009 Teen Choice Awards was nothing short of iconic.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
September 2008
The Kardashians love leopard print, and now we know where they got their obsession from: their mom.
Photo:
Mark Sullivan/WireImage.
May 2010
Kylie mastered the 2000s sk8er-girl look with ripped white jeans a graphic tee.
Photo:
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images.
September 2008
Big bows were all the rage in the late '00s, and Kris was rocking the trend on the red carpet.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
March 2006
A common theme of Kim's 2000s looks is her tradition of carrying her huge-ass purses on the red carpet.
Photo:
Mark Sullivan/WireImage.
March 2007
We'll let Kris's sheer polka-dot dress speak for itself.
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images.
June 2006
We love a bag that's so overstuffed it can't close.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
October 2010
The Kardashians love their animal print, and Khloé's zebra dress is a prime example of that.
Photo:
Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic.
July 2008
Back in 2008, Khloé gave an expert lesson in matching your pants to your vest.
Photo:
Chris Polk/FilmMagic.
September 2008
The Kardashian-Jenners' "Vote for Kim" and "Team Kardashian" T-shirts might've been a stunt for their TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but they're still iconic in our book.
Photo:
Chris Wolf/FilmMagic.
June 2008
This outfit wouldn't be complete without the polka-dot vest.
Photo:
Tony Barson/WireImage.
December 2007
The Kardashian-Jenners are known to have popularized the lingerie-as-streetwear trend, and Kourtney was rocking the look back in 2007.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images.
November 2007
Everyone in the 2000s wore at least one embarrassing flower-shoulder dress, and unfortunately, in the Kardashian-Jenner family, it was Khlo.
Photo:
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.
October 2007
Kim is known to promote waist trainers on Instagram, and here she is wearing the look on the red carpet.
Photo:
Michael Tran/FilmMagic.
September 2007
Before wide-leg pants came back, Kim was wearing the look in 2007.
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2007
It wouldn't be a 2000s red carpet if Kim wasn't wearing sunglasses inside.
Photo:
Mark Sullivan/WireImage.
April 2007
Is Kim carrying a purse or a backpack? Either way, it's the perfect accessory for her scholastic look.
Photo:
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.
October 2006
Just a quintessential Kardashian-Jenner outing.
Photo:
Vince Bucci/Getty Images.
October 2006
Now here's how you match your bag to your outfit.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images.