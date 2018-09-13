StyleCaster
Share

Throwback Kardashian-Jenner Style Moments You Totally Forgot About

What's hot
StyleCaster

Throwback Kardashian-Jenner Style Moments You Totally Forgot About

by
Kardashian-Jenner Outfits
34 Start slideshow
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic Tony Barson/WireImage Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

The Kardashian-Jenner women are known for their modern-day fashion. But a decade ago, when they were unknown reality stars still trying to find their place in Hollywood, they wore some, er, interesting outfits. From their love for chunky belts and child-size bags to their obsession with animal print, the Kardashian-Jenners definitely had a style, and we can’t knock them for it.

MORE: 47 Nostalgic Throwback Pictures of the Kardashians Before They Were Famous

To remember where they came from, we took a trip down memory lane to look back on the most iconic throwback Kardashian-Jenner style moments. Early 2000s was a different era and these Kardashian-Jenner getups are proof that even the most fashionable stars came from somewhere. See Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie sporting some of the early aughts’ wildest trends ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 34
Kim Kardashian, November 2006
November 2006

Kim's cape is everything.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage for Alison Brod PR.
Kris Jenner, July 2009
July 2009

Remember when Kris belted her scarf?

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner, May 2010
May 2010

There's so much love about these lewks. Kendall's hot-pink leggings and Kylie's tutu-and-Uggs combo to start.

Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic.
Kim Kardashian, November 2006
November 2006

If you didn't belt your dresses, were you even alive in the 2000s?

Photo: John M. Heller/Getty Images.
Kourtney Kardashian, September 2009
September 2009

There's nothing more 2000s than wearing a scarf with another scarf over it.

Photo: Getty Images.
Kris Jenner, August 2009
August 2009

The loofah trend never caught on, but Kris was out here trying to popularizing it in 2009.

Photo: NEILL J. SCHUTZER/©2009 Phil Ramey/RameyPix/Corbis via Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian, November 2006
November 2006

Our favorite part about this look is Kim holding her phone to her ear and pretending to be on it as she walked a red carpet.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli.
Kris Jenner, June 2008
June 2008

Kris's bubblegum tiered dress isn't for everyone, but it sure was memorable.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Khloe Kardashian, May 2008
May 2008

There's so much to love about Khloé's top: the bedazzled "Live a Virgin," her chunky white belt and the fact that there are belt loops sewn into the shirt.

Photo: Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images.
Kourtney Kardashian, December 2010.
December 2010

Here's Kourtney sporting a big bow with a dozen Tide bottles behind her.

Photo: Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian, April 2007
April 2007

There's bling and then there's Kim's giant gold chain.

Photo: Chad Buchanan/Getty Images.
Kourtney Kardashian, February 2009
February 2009

Why bring a purse when you can carry a clutch that's half the size of your body?

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian, November 2006
November 2006

The white boots. The faux-fur scarf. What more can we say?

Photo: Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner, July 2010
July 2010

Before she was a top model, Kendall was putting together her own looks, such as this outfit with untied boots and shiny tights.

Photo: Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner, May 2009
May 2009

Kendall and Kylie were icons, even when they were preteens. Peep the braces and extra-long bangs.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Kylie Jenner, August 2009
August 2009

Kylie's haphazard side bang and hoard of chain necklaces for the 2009 Teen Choice Awards was nothing short of iconic.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Kris Jenner, September 2008
September 2008

The Kardashians love leopard print, and now we know where they got their obsession from: their mom.

Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage.
Kylie Jenner, May 2010
May 2010

Kylie mastered the 2000s sk8er-girl look with ripped white jeans a graphic tee.

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images.
Kris Jenner, September 2008
September 2008

Big bows were all the rage in the late '00s, and Kris was rocking the trend on the red carpet.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Kim Kardashian, March 2006
March 2006

A common theme of Kim's 2000s looks is her tradition of carrying her huge-ass purses on the red carpet.

Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage.
Kris Jenner, March 2007
March 2007

We'll let Kris's sheer polka-dot dress speak for itself.

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian, June 2006
June 2006

We love a bag that's so overstuffed it can't close.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
Khloe Kardashian, October 2010
October 2010

The Kardashians love their animal print, and Khloé's zebra dress is a prime example of that.

Photo: Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic.
Khloe Kardashian, July 2008
July 2008

Back in 2008, Khloé gave an expert lesson in matching your pants to your vest.

Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic.
Kardashian-Jenners, September 2008
September 2008

The Kardashian-Jenners' "Vote for Kim" and "Team Kardashian" T-shirts might've been a stunt for their TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but they're still iconic in our book.

Photo: Chris Wolf/FilmMagic.
Kourtney Kardashian, June 2008
June 2008

This outfit wouldn't be complete without the polka-dot vest.

Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage.
Kourtney Kardashian, December 2007
December 2007

The Kardashian-Jenners are known to have popularized the lingerie-as-streetwear trend, and Kourtney was rocking the look back in 2007.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images.
Khloe Kardashian, November 2007
November 2007

Everyone in the 2000s wore at least one embarrassing flower-shoulder dress, and unfortunately, in the Kardashian-Jenner family, it was Khlo.

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian, October 2007
October 2007

Kim is known to promote waist trainers on Instagram, and here she is wearing the look on the red carpet.

Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic.
Kim Kardashian, September 2007
September 2007

Before wide-leg pants came back, Kim was wearing the look in 2007.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
Kim Kardashian, June 2007
June 2007

It wouldn't be a 2000s red carpet if Kim wasn't wearing sunglasses inside.

Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage.
April 2007, Kim Kardashian
April 2007

Is Kim carrying a purse or a backpack? Either way, it's the perfect accessory for her scholastic look.

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian, October 2006
October 2006

Just a quintessential Kardashian-Jenner outing.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian, October 2006
October 2006

Now here's how you match your bag to your outfit.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Standout Celeb Beauty Tips That Aren't Basic

Standout Celeb Beauty Tips That Aren't Basic
  • Kim Kardashian, November 2006
  • Kris Jenner, July 2009
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner, May 2010
  • Kim Kardashian, November 2006
  • Kourtney Kardashian, September 2009
  • Kris Jenner, August 2009
  • Kim Kardashian, November 2006
  • Kris Jenner, June 2008
  • Khloe Kardashian, May 2008
  • Kourtney Kardashian, December 2010.
  • Kim Kardashian, April 2007
  • Kourtney Kardashian, February 2009
  • Kim Kardashian, November 2006
  • Kendall Jenner, July 2010
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner, May 2009
  • Kylie Jenner, August 2009
  • Kris Jenner, September 2008
  • Kylie Jenner, May 2010
  • Kris Jenner, September 2008
  • Kim Kardashian, March 2006
  • Kris Jenner, March 2007
  • Kim Kardashian, June 2006
  • Khloe Kardashian, October 2010
  • Khloe Kardashian, July 2008
  • Kardashian-Jenners, September 2008
  • Kourtney Kardashian, June 2008
  • Kourtney Kardashian, December 2007
  • Khloe Kardashian, November 2007
  • Kim Kardashian, October 2007
  • Kim Kardashian, September 2007
  • Kim Kardashian, June 2007
  • April 2007, Kim Kardashian
  • Kim Kardashian, October 2006
  • Kim Kardashian, October 2006
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share