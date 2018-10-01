The Definitive Guide to Each of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Tattoos

Scroll To See More Images

Believe it or not, but the Kardashian-Jenners have a lot of tattoos, with each having its own special meaning, from small symbols for their significant others to permanent marks to remind them of their wild—and regretful—drunken nights. And though some sisters have more tattoos than others (Kim and Kourtney don’t have any—that we know of), the family has enough ink as a whole to cover an entire body apart.

To keep track of the Kardashian-Jenners’ tattoo collection, we’ve collected each and every tat that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family has inked on their body. Some of these tattoos were removed, while others remained. But each tat has a special story behind them. Check out our guide to the Kardashian-Jenners’ tattoos ahead.

Kylie Jenner

M on Her Pinky

In 2016, Kylie and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, tattooed squiggly, lowercase ms on their pinkies. The friends never revealed the significance of the letter, but Kylie later told fans on Snapchat that the decision was in-the-moment, so one can assume that it’s a special message between them. “I don’t really decide what tattoo I’m gonna get until [I’m there],” Kylie said.

Small Heart on Her Arm

In 2015, Kylie tattooed a small outline of a heart on the back of her arm in red. The heart is believed to be Kylie’s very first tattoo.

Sanity on Her Hip

Not too long after her heart tattoo, Kylie tattooed the phonetic spelling of the word sanity on her hip, which was done in red ink like her heart. A year later, Kylie added a before in front of her sanity tattoo, so that the full tattoo reads before sanity. It’s unclear what the significance is, but fans have assumed that the tattoo nods to the craziness of Kylie’s life at the time as a teen in the spotlight.

Mary Jo on Her Arm

In 2016, Kylie tattooed her grandmother’s name on her mom’s side, Mary Jo, on her arm. The tattoo was also done in the writing of Kylie’s grandfather, who passed away in 1975. The tattoo was also done in red.

LA on Her Ankle

In 2017, Kylie transformed her lowercase t tattoo with a lowercase la. The change happened after Kylie’s breakup with her longterm boyfriend, Tyga, whom she previously paid tribute to with a lowercase t tattoo on her ankle. Now that too says la to stand for Kylie’s hometown in Calabasas, Los Angeles.

Butterfly on Her Ankle

A couple weeks before changing her t tattoo to la, Kylie debuted a butterfly tattoo on her ankle in honor of her current boyfriend, Travis Scott. The butterfly, which Scott also has on his ankle, nods to the rapper’s 2017 single, “Butterfly Effect.”

Kendall Jenner

Hearts on Her Middle Fingers

In 2015, Kendall got two matching tattoos with her friend, Hailey Baldwin. The tattoos were hearts on each of Kendall’s middle fingers in white ink. One heart was a full heart while the other was broken. Baldwin got the same tattoos except hers are in red ink. “I really like tattoos. Right now I have two: They’re both in white ink on my two middle fingers. The one on my right hand is a full heart to represent an angel and my left is a broken heart—kind of like the devil side,” Kendall wrote on her app and website at the time. “Hailey and I have matching ones on the left side but hers is red (see pic). I definitely want more eventually, I just don’t know what I would get right now. I don’t have anything in mind. You’ll just have to wait and see!”

Meow on Her Lip

On a drunken night in 2016, Kendall tattooed the word meow on her lip. She later explained on her app and website that the tattoo had no significance other than that the model wanted a face tattoo. “There’s no real meaning behind it,” she wrote. “I just wanted to be able to say that I have a tattoo ‘on my face!'”

When confronted about the tattoo on The Ellen DeGeneres Show two years later, Kendall admitted that the tattoo wasn’t one of her smartest decisions. “It was literally the first thing that came to my mind,” she said. “I don’t know, just my drunk thoughts.”

Khloé Kardashian

Daddy on Her Back

When she was 16, Khlo tattooed the word daddy in cursive on her back, followed by a cross. The tattoo honored her late father, Robert Kardashian. More than a decade later, she regretted the tat, which she called a “tramp stamp,” and had it removed. “Got this bad boy when I was 16…. Not so cute anymore🙊 I should’ve listened to Kim when she told me ‘you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.’ Bye-bye bumper sticker!!!” she captioned an Instagram video of her lasering off the tattoo.

I Love You on Her Wrist

To replace her back tattoo, Khlo tattooed the worse I Love You on her wrist in her dad’s handwriting to honor her father, which is a much more subtle tribute than the palm-sized tattoo on her lower back.

LO on Her Hand

After Khlo and NBA player Lamar Odom began dating in 2015, they got matching tattoos of each other’s initials on their hands, which came together when they held hands. Khlo’s was an LO in cursive, while Odom’s was a KK. After they broke up and Khlo began dating Tristan Thompson, she removed the tattoo.

Kris Jenner

So far, Kris is known to have one tattoo: a cross on her lower back. However, pictures have yet to be seen. Fans found out about Kris’s tattoo in a post on Khlo’s app and website. Apparently, the mom of six got the tattoo at the same time as Khlo when she and Nicole Richie got tramp stamps in honor of their dads. “My mom has tattoos. She has a tramp stamp of a cross,” Khlo wrote. “[If it were] somewhere more visible. I think that would look really sexy on her and she could pull it off because she’s edgy.”