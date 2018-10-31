The Kardashian-Jenners Won Halloween by Dressing as Victoria’s Secret Angels

With five mega-famous sisters, the Kardashian-Jenners were made for group Halloween costumes. But for the most part, each one shines on her own. In 2016, Kylie dressed as Christina Aguilera. In 2017, Kim won over the internet as share. Not once have they coordinated their costumes—until now.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie—made their group-costume debut as Victoria’s Secret angels in Los Angeles. Pictures published exclusively by the Daily Mail show the five sisters dressed in white lingerie with huge, life-size wings on their backs. The pictures were taken as the sisters headed to a Halloween party, with each reality star dressed differently than the rest.

Kim and Kendall looked similar with matching two-pieces (Kendall wore a sheer camisole over her bra) and tall feathery wings. Kylie looked the most different with beige bra and underwear, sparkly sheer leggings, blonde hair and short wings. Khloé was the only sister to not wear wings, choosing to sport feathery trench coat instead. Kourtney’s wings also looked different. Instead of dozens of fluffy feathers, the mom of three wore a few stiff ones, which she shaped into an X shape.

It’s still unknown if Kendall is returning to the Victoria’s Secret runway for the brand’s 2018 fashion show. But judging from her Halloween costume, she’s already earned her wings—and so have her sisters.