Every Colorful Wig the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Worn

Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment, GOLFX. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.
The Kardashian-Jenners have great hair. When they’re not wearing their mermaid-like tresses in long, butt-length waves, they keep their hair cropped to their shoulders and sleek as hell. But even a family of sisters, each with enviable hair of her own, grows bored of the same ol’, same ol’. You can only do so much with straight-ish black hair, which is where wigs come in.
Over the years, as the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have grown more fond of colorful wigs, such as crimson red and highlighter yellow, we’ve seen less and less of their signature raven locks. Though their black is still there (I don’t think we’ll ever see the day when the sisters permanently dye their hair neon), their Instagrams are now populated with a rainbow of hair colors, with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner the most likely culprits to test-drive bright hues. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the Kardashian-Jenners’ most colorful wigs.
After dyeing her hair silver and then pink, Kim fooled us when she wore this pastel-blue wig. At first, fans thought that Kim dyed her hair ice blue, until her hairstylist later revealed that she was test-driving the color with a wig.
Kylie made us green with envy when she wore an emerald-green lob at a Kylie Cosmetics lip kit launch party in 2015. Fun fact: The wig color that Kylie wore was actually called "Green Envy" from the hair color company Manic Panic, according to her hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.
Kylie looked juicy as hell with this cherry-red hair color, which she wore straight in 2017. The reality star was such a fan of the shade that she wore it on Instagram not once, not twice but three times.