Every Colorful Wig the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Worn

The Kardashian-Jenners have great hair. When they’re not wearing their mermaid-like tresses in long, butt-length waves, they keep their hair cropped to their shoulders and sleek as hell. But even a family of sisters, each with enviable hair of her own, grows bored of the same ol’, same ol’. You can only do so much with straight-ish black hair, which is where wigs come in.

Over the years, as the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have grown more fond of colorful wigs, such as crimson red and highlighter yellow, we’ve seen less and less of their signature raven locks. Though their black is still there (I don’t think we’ll ever see the day when the sisters permanently dye their hair neon), their Instagrams are now populated with a rainbow of hair colors, with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner the most likely culprits to test-drive bright hues. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the Kardashian-Jenners’ most colorful wigs.