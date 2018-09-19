What Each of the Kardashian-Jenner’s Closets Look Like

Scroll To See More Images

Each of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has her own style, and their closets reflect that. Over the years, the KarJenner women—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris—have given fans sneak peeks into their lavish mansions and even more lavish closets—and we mean multiple. Along with the wardrobes for their everyday clothes, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian women have closets for their activewear, their shoes and even their purses, with an entire row devoted to Birkins. (Looking at you, Kylie.)

Let’s face it: We’ll never live like a KarJenner, but we can at least see how Hollywood’s number-one reality TV family thrives and dresses by looking inside their massive designer-filled closets. From their racks upon racks of designer goods to the vintage and sentimental pieces that they’ve kept with them for years, prepare for some serious fashion envy.

Kim Kardashian’s Designer-Only Closet

In 2017, Kim gave a Snapchat tour of her $10 million closet. An archive of the designer looks she has worn to red carpets and A-list events, it was filled with racks of expensive dresses, including the off-white wedding-dress-like gown from her 2014 Vogue cover with Kanye West, her 2014 Met Gala dress and several Balmain pieces. The closet also included dozens of jewel-crusted heels and boots that Kim was planning on keeping for her daughter North.

Kendall Jenner’s 360-Degree Tour

Last year, Kendall gave Vogue a 360-degree tour of her closet. Unlike her sisters, Kendall, for the most part, keeps all of her clothes in one room—granted, a very big room. The tour began with Kendall showing off a pair of suede boots that Kanye West gave her before moving onto an Hermès bag she uses for traveling and two sets of pajamas she received as annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas presents.

Other highlights include a pair of striped Marc Jacobs jeans with a star on the butt that Kendall stole from a Vogue photo shoot. In addition to her closet, Kendall also has a fitting room where she keeps her 2016 Versace Met Gala dress (it holds sentimental value because she took a selfie with Cindy Crawford in it) and the slinky minidress she wore for her 21st birthday celebration, which, unbeknownst to her, was inspired by Paris Hilton.

Kylie Jenner’s Purse and Shoe Closet

Of course, Kylie would have two closets devoted to only purses and shoes. The reality star showed off her purse closet on her YouTube channel in August where she gave a rundown of the bags, big and small, that she has kept throughout the years. Highlights include an entire row devoted to Hermès Birkins, which Kylie has been collecting as an “investment.” The row also includes a dalmatian-print bag, an all-black bag and a small pink bag given to her by Kourtney Kardashian as a Christmas present, which Kylie plans on giving to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

As for her shoe closet, Kylie gave a tour of that space on her app and website in 2015. The closet was in a small room with curved walls, where Kylie put her most expensive heels from Louboutins to furry boots she stole from a photo shoot on shelves that went from the floor to the ceiling.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Closet Cleaning

Kourtney is seen as the most low-key Kardashian, but her closet is big and expensive enough to blow our minds. The eldest Kardashian sister gave a tour of her closet in a 2017 video on her website and app, which featured her cleaning out her closet while previewing what was inside. Some of the looks included a green jumpsuit that one her mom, Kris Jenner, owns; a mermaid dress from Kourtney’s first-ever clothing line in college; and an orange-and-white striped suit. The video also included pieces that Kourtney was conflicted over, such as a kaftan that Kim bought her in Dubai, a white jumpsuit that used to be owned by Scott Disick’s mom; and her 1997 black prom dress.

Khloé’s Workout Closet

Khloé is known as the fitness freak in her family, so of course, she would have a closet designated to her activewear. The extremely organized space includes color-coordinated racks for Khlo’s workout shirts and leggings, which are also ordered by length. Other spaces include a drawer for her headbands and gloves and a wall of shelves for her tennis shoes. Khlo calls her closet her “fitspo,” which gives her motivation to go to the gym. As for her regular closet, Khlo has a space for all of her non-activewear clothes. She has a wall for shoes and color-coordinated racks for all of her other clothes. Everything is impeccably organized and ordered by color, length and season.

Kris’s Multiple-Room Closet

As the momager to five fashionable daughters, of course, Kris would have a closet with multiple designer-filled rooms. In a video for designer Judith Leiber’s YouTube channel, Kris gave a tour of her closet, which began with a rack filled with only black blazers, an area for outfits for Keeping Up with the Kardashians and a space for her custom-made luggage with her initials, KMJ, and the word momager. The tour continues with Kris’s shoe closet, which is shared with a wall for her workout gear and a drawer filled with scarves. Add in another room for her purses and clutches, and Kris’s closet is complete.