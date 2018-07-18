The Secret Meanings Behind Each of the Kardashian-Jenner Baby Names

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you like it or not, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is growing. With three new KarJenner babies this year—Chicago, Stormi, and True—the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” family is bigger than ever. And in case you haven’t noticed, their baby names keep getting more and more unique. (We’re still not over Stormi with an I.)

But how did Kourtney, Kim, Rob, Kylie and Khloé come up with their one-of-a-kind baby names. Well, like many things that confuse us about the Kardashian-Jenners, there’s a story behind everything. From the way the Kardashian-Jenner sisters nod to their baby daddies to the puns they created with the father’s last names (looking at you, North), the tales behind these titles are almost as interesting as the family themselves. Find out the meanings behind each of the Kardashian-Jenner baby names ahead.

True Thompson

💕Baby True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Though it was rumored that True’s name was a diss at Khloé’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson (who reportedly cheated on her weeks before True’s birth), the name is actually the name of True’s great-great-grandfather, True Otis Houghton. In an Instagram, True’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, revealed that her grandfather on her dad’s side was named True, which is where Khloé got the name from. (Fun fact: Kris’s father’s middle name was also True, so it runs in the family.) “My Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!” Kris wrote on Instagram.

Stormi Webster

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Out of all the Kardashian-Jenner babies, Stormi might have the most unique name, but she also has the most mundane story behind it. For the Evening Standard‘s May cover, Kim interviewed Kylie about the origin of Stormi, which came from a simple conversation between Kylie and her boyfriend and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott. “I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us,” Kylie said.

Thinking Storm was too simple, Kylie added an I to her daughter’s name, and thus, Stormi Webster was born. “And then I didn’t really like just Storm—I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi,” Kylie said. “And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Chicago West

For diehard Kanye West fans, the meaning behind Chicago’s name is simple: It’s where he grew up. Though Kanye was born in Atlanta, he was raised in the south side of Chicago, so it makes sense that his third child’s name was a nod to where he grew up. Many fans also believe that Chicago is a tribute to Kanye’s mother, Donda, who raised him in the Windy City and passed away in 2007.

Dream Renée Kardashian

Night ☺️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 17, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

Rob and Blac Chyna reportedly agreed on Dream’s name long before she was born.“They named her Dream because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true,” a source told People. And though Dream is a more on-the-nose reference to what the word means, a lesser known fact is that Dream’s middle name, Renée, is the same as her mom whose real name is Angela Renée White. Another fun fact: The name Renée in French is the word for “rebirth.”

Saint West

My favorite boy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

It’s no secret that Kim went through the ringer when she was pregnant with her second child, Saint. (She documented several miscarriage scares on her show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”) So, naturally, she and Kanye would think of their son as a “blessing.” An E! News source claims that the couple named their son Saint because they saw him as a “blessing” through Kim’s “difficult pregnancy.” As for those who wondered why they didn’t name him South West, Kim shot that option down in a 2015 interview with NPR. “I don’t like South West, though, because that’s like—you know, North will always be better,” Kim said.

Reign Aston Disick

My little jungle boy A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on May 16, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

Though Reign’s dad, Scott Disick, calls himself Lord Disick, his mom Kourtney takes full responsibility for coming up with the title. In an interview with People, Kourtney revealed that she had been thinking of the name since she was pregnant with her first child, Mason. The name came up again when Kourtney was pregnant with her second baby, Penelope, but at that time, she spelled it Rain.

When she was pregnant with her third child, she was sure that it would be a girl and decided from the beginning that Rain would be the name. But when her baby turned out to be a son, she changed the spelling to Reign, which suits the family better. “Once I found out I was having a boy, we just changed the spelling again,” Kourtney said. As for Reign’s middle name, Kourtney wanted something that started with an A, so his initials would spell out R.A.D.

North West

My baby 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

North started out as a joke, but as time went on, Kim and Kanye seriously considered it as the name of their first child. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kim revealed that Pharrell initially asked the couple if they were going to name their child North. After Kim shot the idea down, Anna Wintour later came to the couple with the same suggestion, which is when Kim and Kanye decided that North it was. “She told us, ‘North is a genius name.’ Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck,” Kim said.

Penelope Scotland Disick

Like many baby names, Penelope was born because Kourtney and Scott thought the name was “cute,” according to an E! News interview with Kris Jenner. As for Penelope’s middle name, Scotland, it was also a suggestion from Kris, who pitched it as a nod to Penelope’s dad’s first name, Scott.

Mason Dash Disick

My life A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on May 28, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

When Kourtney’s aunt told her that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian—stone worker—she knew that the title was what she was going to name her first child. The name also happens to be the pseudonym that a relative of Kourtney’s used when he made reservations and didn’t want to spell out Kardashian for the host.

“Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian—stone worker,” Kourtney told MTV. “Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations because Kardashian was too long.”

As for his middle name, Dash, it’s simply a nod to Kourtney’s last name, Kardashian, and the nickname that her dad, Robert Kardashian, was called. “Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father’s nickname,” she said.