Kanye West Doesn’t Want Kim Kardashian to Lose Any More Weight

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West has spent the last few months putting in some serious work in the fitness department. Per her daily Instagram Stories, the fashion icon and cosmetics mogul is constantly exercising (in some fabulous workout clothes, obviously), and her diet is actually pretty strict, despite all the photos she posts with her favorite sweets.

Recently, it was revealed that Kim K. has actually lost over 20 pounds this year, due to eating right and exercising with former bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kardashian West said of her weight-loss journey.

But not everyone “loves it” as much as she does—her husband, rapper Kanye West, has some doubts about her now-116-pound figure. But before you go all angry on the man, hear him out—there’s actually a pretty cute reason he wants her to stop all the intense dieting. According to a source close to the family, “Kanye does not want Kim to lose any more weight. He loves her body the way it is and thinks her curves are perfect.”

Okay, like… awww.

Whether you’re totally into Kanye’s comment or think he should be more supportive of his wife’s weight loss, you have to admit: it’s pretty cute that he thinks she’s perfect. (Because, well… she is, but it’s still nice to hear it.)

Kanye, sometimes we heart you.