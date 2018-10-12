Kaia Gerber Inked Her First-Ever Tattoo on Her Arm—& It’s Oh-So Pretty

Unlike her model mentors, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber is tattoo–less—until recently. The 17-year-old model debuted her first-ever tattoo—a cursive word on her arm (more on that later)—on Instagram on Tuesday, and it’s oh-so pretty.

The picture featured the daughter of Cindy Crawford in a car with her hand in a peace sign and a small cursive tattoo on her bicep. According to the Daily Mail, the tattoo is of Gerber’s middle name, Jordan. “just coming on here to say I don’t think enough people talk about the weather these days,” Gerber captioned the photo.

Just in February, Gerber older brother, Presely Gerber, tattooed her name in cursive on his arm, alongside the roman numerals “XXIII,” which is 23. It’s unclear what the number refers to, but fans speculate that it could either be a combination of the siblings’ birthdays (he was born on July 2, 1999, while she was born on September 3, 2001) or the date of couture show debut at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show on January 23, 2018.

It’s also unclear who Gerber’s tattoo artist was, but if she’s following in her brother’s footsteps, it likely was JonBoy of BangBang Tattoos in New York City. We don’t know much about her tat, but we do know it’s a pretty inspo-worthy one for her very first.