What Kaia Gerber Learned About Fame From Cindy Crawford

With a mom like Cindy Crawford, 15-year-old Kaia Gerber has undoubtedly learned some important life lessons over the years. But let’s face it: Crawford isn’t your typical mom and Gerber isn’t your typical teen. Sure, high school’s hard for everyone. But when you factor in fame, tabloids, and millions of social media followers critiquing your every move, it can get rough. Luckily, Gerber has a mom who knows exactly what to say when the pressure of rising stardom gets to be a little too much.

In a new interview with Vogue UK, Gerber, who recently became the face of Marc Jacobs, opened up about the best pieces of advice her mom has given her about managing the spotlight. “My mom always says that less is more, because I think especially in today’s world, there’s a lot of people telling you different things but staying true to yourself and not trying to alter yourself to what people want you to be is really important,” says Gerber.

The up-and-coming model says it was entirely her choice to start a career in the industry, and not something her mom pushed her into at all. “I think it was always something that I knew that I wanted to do,” she said. “But I would never have thought that I’d be doing Daisy Marc Jacobs ten years later.”

Gerber also revealed that she tries to emulate her mom’s advice on social media, where she does her best to be authentic. “I don’t really take too much time on [social media] because then it doesn’t feel genuine,” Gerber said. “I try to keep my social media really close to my personality. Then people can see exactly who I am and what I like to say and the message I want to bring. I don’t think it’s about trying to be better than anyone else, I think it’s just not being afraid to speak your mind, and showing that everyone is equal.”

Sounds like Gerber’s got a good head on her shoulders, something she no doubt inherited from her mama.