Justin Bieber’s New Haircut Makes Him Look Like a Normcore Dad

We haven’t heard much from Justin Bieber lately, which is weird, because we usually hear so much. Apparently, that’s because he’s been busy growing out his hair and getting it cut into the exact haircut he had when he first got famous. Seriously: What is going on with his hair?

Let’s go to the videotape and have another look.

We can assure you that is, in fact, Justin Bieber, though it may look suspiciously like the young normcore dad that likes to listen to emo whom you see at your coffee shop every Saturday morning, shoving bits of bagel into his toddler’s mouth. But no, no, that’s Bieber all right.

Quick memory refresh: Here’s what the Biebs looked like when he first began to ascend to fame.

The more things change, the more they stay the same, amirite?

Though he hasn’t officially responded to those pics of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd making out behind a Dumpster, he did dab for the paparazzi and hit up a church service yesterday, according to Twitter, so—sounds like he’s fine.

Here he is taking a casual stroll, with a little dabbing thrown in for good measure.

And here are the tweets about J.B. at church.

If you’re curious what he’s really been doing of late, he’s mostly just been watching Never Say Never on Netflix and quoting inspirational sayings on Facebook. Same, Bieber. Same.