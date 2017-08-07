Justin Bieber Hung Out with Exes Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin at Church

When you think of celebrity ex run-ins, you think of award shows, red-carpet outings, or any other star-studded event you expect A-listers to come together. However, for Justin Bieber, that run-in happened at church. The 23-year-old ran into not one but two of exes over the weekend when he spent time at the ZOE Church Conference, a three-day religious concert, in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, a higher power brought Bieber and his longtime ex Selena Gomez together when the two were both spotted at the event. Per a report by X17, Bieber was joined by his pastor, Carl Lentz, while Gomez brought along her personal assistant. Bieber confirmed his attendance via his Instagram story, and Gomez was spotted at the conference via a collection of Polaroids posted by a fan.

No word yet if the two interacted, but judging from snaps from fans inside the conference, the pair, who dated on and off from 2009 to 2014, likely locked at eyes at some point in the night.

Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Los Angeles, California yesterday. (August 5) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

However, Gomez wasn’t the only ex Bieber ran into. On Friday, the first day of the conference, the “Despacito” singer also came across his ex Hailey Baldwin, whom he briefly dated in 2016. Later that night, Baldwin posted an Instagram of Chad and Julia Veach, the church’s pastors, onstage. Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., Bieber’s friend and another pastor, also shared a photo of him on Friday night.

this weekend.. this was one of those perspective changing weekends for me. Thankful I got to be a part of it and very grateful I was present to witness the first ever @zoechurchla conf. Stepping away from it feeling refreshed and feeling clear. Thank you for being on this journey with me @chadcveach @juliaveach love you. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

Because brothers don't let each other wander in the dark alone A post shared by Rich Wilkerson (@richwilkersonjr) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

Like Gomez, there’s no saying whether Baldwin and Bieber shared words, but there is photographic evidence that the two were about 15 feet away from each other at the conference’s after-party.

The ex run-ins come two weeks after the “Sorry” singer canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour to focus on his mental wellbeing.

“He started out in the business as a kid, but he is older now. He wants to have control over his life and health. He hasn’t been feeling well mentally for a while. Canceling the tour was the right thing for him,” a source told People.

Since putting the brakes on his tour, Bieber has reportedly been seeking spiritual guidance and hanging out with members from his “church crew,” a group of friends Bieber formed while attending the Hillsong Church in New York City. Along with Bieber’s recent religious awakening, there have also been reports that the singer canceled his 15 remaining tour dates to start a church.

“He needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already,” People‘s source said.“He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally.”

Regardless of whether Bieber sparked up any old flames over the weekend, there’s truly never a dull moment in Bieberland.