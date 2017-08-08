StyleCaster
19 Best Jumpsuits to Make the Summer-to-Fall Transition a Cinch

Lauren Caruso
by
For years, jumpsuits were routinely dismissed as an impossible-to-pull-off wardrobe non-necessity that only amazon-like models could even think about wearing. But at some point between 2013 and present day, jumpsuits shed their reputation as a glorified onesie and rebranded as the ultra-chic alternative to separates for all heights—and we are *so* here for it.  The truth is, with the right fit, one-piece wonders are just about the easiest wardrobe option out there for women to wear. (Uh, hi, you only have to pick out one piece of clothing.)

But with so many options, it’s hard to pick out one that’ll be both flattering and versatile, so we culled 19 jumpsuits that’ll make the summer-to-fall transition—ugh, we know—a cinch. Wear yours on its own now, or atop a tight-rib turtleneck with sneakers or booties come fall.

Jumpsuits: Aritzia Fleurette Jumpsuit

Aritzia Fleurette Jumpsuit, $165; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Jumpsuits: Farrow Alhambra Jumpsuit

Farrow Alhambra Jumpsuit, $78; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Jumpsuits: Khaki Snap Button Jumpsuit

Khaki Snap Button Jumpsuit, $148; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Jumpsuits: Reformation Swiss Jumpsuit

Reformation Swiss Jumpsuit, $218; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Jumpsuits: Oak + Fort Jumpsuit 1715

Oak + Fort Jumpsuit 1715, $128; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
Jumpsuits: C/MEO Collective Vision Jumpsuit

C/MEO Collective Vision Jumpsuit, $195; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Jumpsuits: Muse Jumpsuit in Dark Indigo

Muse Jumpsuit in Dark Indigo, $365; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Jumpsuits: Finders Keepers Maxwell Jumpsuit

Finders Keepers Maxwell Jumpsuit, $126; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Jumpsuits: Zara Jumpsuit with Ruffled Neckline

Zara Jumpsuit with Ruffled Neckline, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Jumpsuits: Nanushka Kloss Jumpsuit

Nanushka Kloss Jumpsuit, $175.39; at Nanuska

Photo: Nanuska
Jumpsuits: Zimmermann Maples Feathery Floral Jumpsuit

Zimmermann Maples Feathery Floral Jumpsuit, $995; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Jumpsuits: Rachel Zoe Houghton Ruffled Silk Satin Jumpsuit

Rachel Zoe Houghton Ruffled Silk-Satin Jumpsuit, $495; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Jumpsuits: Just Female Panter Jumpsuit

Just Female Panter Jumpsuit, $195; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Jumpsuits: Stephanie Rad Overalls

Stephanie Rad Overalls, $800; at Stephanie Rad

Photo: Stephanie Rad
Jumpsuits: Grana Silk Jumpsuit

Grana Silk Jumpsuit, $129; at Grana

Photo: Grana
Jumpsuits: Club Monaco Jessany Jumpsuit

Club Monaco Jessany Jumpsuit, $279; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco
Jumpsuits: NSF Charley Cotton Denim Jumpsuit

NSF Charley Cotton Denim Jumpsuit, $495; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Jumpsuits: Banana Republic Jumpsuit with Ladder Lace

Banana Republic Jumpsuit with Ladder Lace, $125.99; at Banana Republic

Photo: Banana Republic
Jumpsuits: Baserange Shankar Jumpsuit

Baserange Shankar Jumpsuit, $240; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory

