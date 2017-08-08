19 Best Jumpsuits to Make the Summer-to-Fall Transition a Cinch

For years, jumpsuits were routinely dismissed as an impossible-to-pull-off wardrobe non-necessity that only amazon-like models could even think about wearing. But at some point between 2013 and present day, jumpsuits shed their reputation as a glorified onesie and rebranded as the ultra-chic alternative to separates for all heights—and we are *so* here for it. The truth is, with the right fit, one-piece wonders are just about the easiest wardrobe option out there for women to wear. (Uh, hi, you only have to pick out one piece of clothing.)

But with so many options, it’s hard to pick out one that’ll be both flattering and versatile, so we culled 19 jumpsuits that’ll make the summer-to-fall transition—ugh, we know—a cinch. Wear yours on its own now, or atop a tight-rib turtleneck with sneakers or booties come fall.