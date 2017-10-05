25 Fall Jumpsuits You Need in Your Closet Now

We’d like to start off with a huge thank you to whomever invented jumpsuits. These one-piece wonders are easily the most comfortable things in our wardrobe outside pajamas, they require minimal outfit planning since they’re an outfit in and of themselves, and they make it look like you tried much harder than you did to look cute.

Whether it’s an open back number with a wide-leg bottom or a halter top piece with ribbons and buckles, jumpsuits are both sexy and low-maintenance. For fall, finish your outfit with a denim or leather jacket and a pair of boots or heels. Damn, they’re versatile.

To see some of our favorite jumpsuit picks for this fall, click through the slideshow ahead.