25 Fall Jumpsuits You Need in Your Closet Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
25 Start slideshow
We’d like to start off with a huge thank you to whomever invented jumpsuits. These one-piece wonders are easily the most comfortable things in our wardrobe outside pajamas, they require minimal outfit planning since they’re an outfit in and of themselves, and they make it look like you tried much harder than you did to look cute.

Whether it’s an open back number with a wide-leg bottom or a halter top piece with ribbons and buckles, jumpsuits are both sexy and low-maintenance. For fall, finish your outfit with a denim or leather jacket and a pair of boots or heels. Damn, they’re versatile.

To see some of our favorite jumpsuit picks for this fall, click through the slideshow ahead.

 

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Free People Trip Me Up Jumpsuit
Free People Trip Me Up Jumpsuit

Trip Me Up Jumpsuit, $98; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Silence + Noise Jackson Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit
Silence + Noise Jackson Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit

Silence + Noise Jackson Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit, $79; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Jumpsuits with Shoulder Gems
Zara Jumpsuits with Shoulder Gems

Jumpsuits with Shoulder Gems, $90; at Zara

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Black Wide Leg Stripe Jumpsuit
Missguided Black Wide Leg Stripe Jumpsuit

Black Wide Leg Stripe Jumpsuit, $54; at Missguided

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | New Look Ruffle Straps Culotte Floral Printed Jumpsuit
New Look Ruffle Straps Culotte Floral Printed Jumpsuit

New Look Ruffle Straps Culotte Floral Printed Jumpsuit, $40; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Jumpsuit with Ribbon and Buckles
Zara Jumpsuit with Ribbon and Buckles

Jumpsuit with Ribbon and Buckles, $50; at Zara

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | UO Bezel Wrap Belted Jumpsuit
UO Bezel Wrap Belted Jumpsuit

UO Bezel Wrap Belted Jumpsuit, $79; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Roll Neck Skinny Rib Jumpsuit Khaki
Missguided Roll Neck Skinny Rib Jumpsuit Khaki

Roll Neck Skinny Rib Jumpsuit Khaki, $48; at Missguided

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Ring Zipper Denim Jumpsuit
Pixie Market Ring Zipper Denim Jumpsuit

Ring Zipper Denim Jumpsuit, $142; at Pixie Market

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Faithfull the Brand Tilos Jumpsuit
Faithfull the Brand Tilos Jumpsuit

Faithfull the Brand Tilos Jumpsuit, $169; at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Silence + Noise Strappy Striped Culotte Jumpsuit
Silence + Noise Strappy Striped Culotte Jumpsuit

Silence + Noise Strappy Striped Culotte Jumpsuit, $69; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Eyals One Piece
Free People Eyals One Peice

Eyals One Piece, $128; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Orange Layered Culottes Jumpsuit
Missguided Orange Layered Culottes Jumpsuit

Orange Layered Culottes Jumpsuit, $54; at Missguided

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | C/Meo Collective Vision Jumpsuit
C/Meo Collective Vision Jumpsuit

C/Meo Collective Vision Jumpsuit, $195; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | ASOS Denim Jumpsuit With Lace Up Back in Vintage Wash
ASOS Denim Jumpsuit With Lace Up Back in Vintage Wash

ASOS Denim Jumpsuit With Lace Up Back in Vintage Wash, $72; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | See Me Now Camo Print Jumpsuit
Tobi See Me Now Camo Print Jumpsuit

See Me Now Camo Print Jumpsuit, $94; at Tobi

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Ruched Sleeve Jumpsuit
Mango Ruched Sleeve Jumpsuit

Ruched Sleeve Jumpsuit, $100; at Mango

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Silence + Noise Wide Leg Buckle Jumpsuit
Silence + Noise Wide Leg Buckle Jumpsuit

Silence + Noise Wide Leg Buckle Jumpsuit, $79; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Grey Tie Waist Ribbed Jumpsuit
Missguided Grey Tie Waist Ribbed Jumpsuit

Grey Tie Waist Ribbed Jumpsuit, $48; at Missguided

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | ASOS Denim Cross Back Jumpsuit in Navy
ASOS Denim Cross Back Jumpsuit in Navy

ASOS Denim Cross Back Jumpsuit in Navy, $72; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | A-Line Overall
Free People A-Line Overall

A-Line Overall, $128; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | Dancing Horses Jumpsuit
Free People Dancing Horses Jumpsuit

Dancing Horses Jumpsuit, $148; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | LOST INK Wool Cropped Overall
LOST INK Wool Cropped Overall

LOST INK Wool Cropped Overall, $78; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | In The Moment Jumpsuit
Free People In The Moment Jumpsuit

In The Moment Jumpsuit, $168; at Free People

STYLECASTER | Fall Jumpsuits | ASOS Jersey Minimal Jumpsuit with Ties
ASOS Jersey Minimal Jumpsuit with Ties

ASOS Jersey Minimal Jumpsuit with Ties, $29; at ASOS

