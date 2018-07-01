Just in: Your July 2018 Horoscope

The stars are beautifully aligned in water signs—at best—we’re promised high tides of emotional sensitivity and flowing aid, as generous Jupiter and selfless Neptune—the two planets of heightened faith—take turns supporting the sun.
The new moon in Cancer (10:47 p.m. EDT July 12) is pregnant with opportunity; new moons are the best time of the month to begin again with good intentions. However, penetrating Pluto dominates the skies at this time, in fierce opposition to Sol and Lune, powerfully challenging our motives.
Note a hotly charged—and highly emotional—full moon comes to pass on July 27 (4:20 p.m. EDT). By now, the sun will be in regal Leo, while the moon will shine brightly in the people’s sign, Aquarius. Energizing Mars is in retrograde throughout July, favoring inaction over a fighting spirit; ultimately it’s a time for peace and humanity and to recognize true heroism.
Cancer: June 22–July 22
Embrace a fresh start in your personal affairs between July 11 and 13, Cancer, despite potential opposition from partners. Your enthusiasm for passion projects, creative ventures, hobbies, or interests will stabilize and grow in July, so keep the faith and your sense of resolve. Social connection improves from the 10th, and a kindred spirit could prove helpful on the 28th.
There are certain elements of your private life that are undergoing reconstruction, and you could feel unsettled around finances or your income throughout July. Note you’ll revisit exchanges played out in the weeks ahead; nothing’s likely to be finalized in July. Your position is sharply in focus on the 25th, while Friday the 27th emphasizes joint efforts and your most intimate partnerships; anticipate an increased awareness around sharing the load.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Leo: July 23–August 22
It’s a time of reflection and introspection, as you continue to work on important transitions, on your own terms, Leo! You’ll be in a far better space in your private life and on the domestic front by the end of the month, in the meantime dig deep—particularly between the 11th and 13th. Get some rest and recharge on these days and have confidence in the work you’ve accomplished.
The sun enters your sign late on the 22nd, drawing you into the spotlight; by the 25th there’s a particularly dazzling emphasis on your physicality and presence. This is a notable day for clarity around your strength and personal capabilities and the impression you make, Leo. The focus quickly turns toward others; on the 27th an important relationship demands your attention.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Virgo: August 23–September 22
July presents opportunities to take a step back and cool the flame, Virgo. You might feel extra busy, with work tasks alerting you to a busy agenda. However, the stars sparkle in your closure and transition zone, delivering a prime moment to exhale. This is likely to be an ongoing process, so take your time and enjoy yourself with others as you dive into your inner world.
Community dealings—and your ability to connect—seamlessly synchronizes on the 3rd, 4th, and 8th, with fresh starts within your network between the 11th and 13th. You’ll be more inclined to welcome friendship and favorable glances from the 10th, when your close ties and ability to relate improve too.
The 27th allows you to see your job and the tasks ahead with open eyes.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Libra: September 23–October 22
Enjoy your company, community, or the social scene that’s warmly embracing you now, Libra. The weeks ahead elevate you further into a position of influence, allowing you to steer the ship, confidently stepping up in your role. Think about your long-term goals between the 11th and 13th, when you can set your sights further.
Progress around your personal passions might feel stilted, as you tend to the needs of your network. However, you can shine a light on your own interests and creative self-expression on the 27th. From the 10th, you’ll be more inclined to focus inward; trust that the group dynamic will settle over time and honor your desire to take a step back. You might find you’re navigating peers throughout August, revisiting conversations held in weeks ahead, so chill.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
Adventure is presented in July, with opportunities to enjoy yourself in a familiar comfort zone—and yet stretch yourself further! There’s the potential to learn something new, to travel, to have a glorious romance—or all of the above. Be inspired and focus on your vision for a particular journey, quest, or project around the 12th. You’ll then see personal plans gain momentum once again, Scorpio.
Note there’s tension between your inner and outer world throughout the month ahead. Home life and your public persona compete for space, with ongoing domestic, family, or property issues demanding attention. Momentum builds around this emotional matter toward the 27th. You’ll need ultimate patience, truly settling the matter as late as November. With strong bonds among friends and allies, rely upon your closest connections for support.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Get ready for a surge of momentum, Sagittarius, as lucky Jupiter promises to kick-start your motor after a four-month lull in your dreamy transition zone. You can breathe life into plans now incubating, shifting into gear with focus at your fingertips. It’s a good month to get your house in order, to claim a fresh start around finances, property ideals and strong bonds—drill down your intentions between the 10th and 13th. You can be realistic and practical while making power moves.
Broader horizons beckon this month, and you’re especially fit for a hero’s quest from the 23rd. Focus is divided between local environments and ventures that call from further afield; note the 25th to the 27th creates excitement around these glittering opportunities. Move steadily toward the sunset, Sagittarius!
Photo:
Candice Napier
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Partnerships and your place among the wider community continue to strengthen, as your ability to relate is in focus now, Capricorn. It’s likely you’re ready to take your affections more seriously, as intimacy is written in the stars. There’s emphasis on deepening close bonds, so steer important relationships onto solid ground. Reset the agenda in one-to-ones between the 11th and 13th.
Know that discussions had in weeks ahead will likely need to be revisited, particularly around property, assets, contractual agreements, investments or generally private conversations. Your financial position or income could be an area that’s causing you angst, yet you’re afforded awareness around your position between the 25th and 27th. The 28th supports your personal journey; look forward to refining your perspective and philosophies from the 10th as an adventurous outlook breezes in.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
July emphasizes work life, Aquarius, and while professional, financial, and practical pursuits are brilliantly—and consistently—lit by the stars, another theme is unfolding in the background. Your energy levels or ability to drive ahead in life is considerably hampered in weeks ahead, with a need to take it easy. Rest and revisit pressing personal issues.
You could be feeling a little pent up, so give yourself maximum room to maneuver, and go a little slower than usual. Relationships will deliver plenty to mull over, and from the 10th important partnerships can experience deepened levels of trust. You could begin to feel more secure in your space with a hand to hold through your processing. Tension builds around the 25th, but by the 27th you’ve more clarity around your circumstances.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Pisces: February 19–March 20
You’re primed to see personal plans elevated, with momentum around passion projects and an unquenchable enthusiasm for ventures now in motion. Note the 3th to the 5th as well as the 8th bring you into alignment.
Energy could seem to be running low, yet your intuition and creativity’s strong. Life is presenting you with plenty to keep you busy, so stay on the ball as much as possible. It might prove to be a juggling act, so turn toward teamwork, and rely on the helpful hands around you to lighten your load. Certain individuals could prove an invaluable bridge July 28.
Honor both broader community or company interests as well as your solo talents between the 11th and 13th – strike a fine balance, Pisces. Take the 27th as a personal day, just for you.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Aries: March 21–April 19
The month ahead steers your interests toward your wider community, Aries.
With your ruling planet Mars heating up social activities, business connections, company ties, and your friendship circle, it’s time to hone your networking skills. At the same time, your personal talents and passions are to be enjoyed, too!
You could be required to expertly balance pleasure seeking—and your star qualities—within a group setting; Jthe 17th brings this theme sharply into focus, potentially with a side helping of drama.
Be mindful of the way you express yourself around the 5th, when sensitivity’s called for in conversation. Your intuition is strong this month so listen to your inner voice, recharging in soothing spaces at will, particularly the 12th. It’ll be easier to tend to the practicalities in private.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Taurus: April 20–May 20
Emotional ties are strong entering July, Taurus, with opportunities to settle into home life and connect with kindred spirits that support and delight you. The weeks ahead are geared toward balancing your inner and outer world, with some major shifts around your public image and domestic setting.
From the 10th you enter a passionate, energizing cycle, which makes it even easier to enjoy the company of others—near and far. Enthusiasm and social awareness is high, while special partnerships benefit from your friendly approach.
You may be reflective or nostalgic about close connections between the 11th and 13th, a wonderful time to cement important relationships—regardless of what may be on the horizon. Make space for ongoing change; clarity is delivered around familial and career matters between the 25th and 27th.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Gemini: May 21–June 21
July emphasizes connection—your capacity to communicate effectively and your ability to learn and develop your skills; practice among those closest, Gemini. It’s likely you’re progressing in your local environment, while notions of venturing more broadly have yet to settle in. There’s potential for stalled travel plans or never-ending trips back and forth, as two areas of life—your usual neighborhood versus life further afield—continue to oscillate throughout summer. The 25th to 27th spotlights your journey.
Work sparkles with potential now, as the stars align around your job role and the position that's keeping you busy. There’s a fresh start for your income and earnings between the 11th and 13th; however, you may be faced with some intense resistance. By the 28th you’ll feel settled, grounded in reality.
Photo:
Candice Napier