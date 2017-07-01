Just In: Your July 2017 Horoscope

In July the sun passes from the watery shores of Cancer to the vibrant beach campfire that is Leo. The heat’s undeniably intense as the month opens, with power plays courtesy of Pluto challenging our motivations. This feels overwhelming, and continues to feature as a signature of the emotional full moon on the 9th (7AM EST) felt through Monday the 10th. Practice self-care and get plenty of rest on this action-packed weekend.

It’s a month with momentum: Mercury moves swiftly from Cancer though Leo and into Virgo; Venus moves from languid Taurus to sprightly Gemini, making a gregarious connection through the airwaves on the 18th. Look out for lady luck on this beautifully auspicious day and embrace fresh starts with enthusiasm on the new moon early July 23rd (5:46AM EST).