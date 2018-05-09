Jourdan Dunn Shouts Out Diverse Underwear Brand for Preventing a Wardrobe Malfunction

Like the rest of Hollywood, Jourdan Dunn walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night, where she stunned in an all-white Diane von Furstenberg gown with cape sleeves, a ruched turtleneck, and a high slit, showing off her supermodel-long legs. But instead of writing about Dunn’s dramatic look or cool pearl-braided locs, the tabloids went low and accused her of experiencing a wardrobe malfunction.

Hours after walking the red carpet, tabloids, such as The Sun and Concise News, wrote about how 27-year-old model went commando to the Met Gala and flashed photographers when her extremely high slit rode up and exposed her private parts. Catching wind of the rumors, Dunn took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to shut the claims down.

In a caption over a picture of the supposed wardrobe malfunction, Dunn explained that she was fully clothed at the Met Gala and that the area where she appears to be naked was actually her nude underwear. The model went on to shout out lingerie brand Nubia Skin for creating a nude underwear so similar to her skin color that people actually thought she was nude.

“You lot really thought I had my bits out,” Dunn wrote with two crying-face emojis. “Shout out to @nubiaskin for creating the perfect nude underwear for us highly melanated ladies.”

To help dark-skinned fans in a similar situation, Dunn also specified that she was wearing Nubia Skin’s underwear in the shade Caramel. (Did we mention that the underwear only costs $15?)

Though Dunn laughed off the incident, she brought up a lot of important points. Along with shutting down tabloids who were quick to assume that she flashed her vagina on the red carpet of the Met Gala, Dunn also highlighted the need for diverse shades in the lingerie industry.

As pointed out by many critics, “nude” does not describe all skin colors, and it more often than not only includes lighter shades. Props to Dunn for exposing this blind spot in the fashion industry and recommending a lingerie brand that caters to more colors than just tan.