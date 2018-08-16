We’re Bowing Down for Jordyn Wood’s Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Jordyn Woods is Kylie Jenner’s best friend, so you best believe that she knows how to do her makeup. But that doesn’t mean that the 20-year-old model is afraid going au naturel either—as seen by her latest, jaw-dropping makeup-free selfie.

Like a lot of us, Woods experienced some insomnia on Wednesday night. To ease her mind and tire herself out, she decided to take some selfies, which resulted in the dreamy, bedroom snap that made it to Instagram. The picture featured Woods in bed without an ounce of makeup on her face as she gazed at the camera with her wavy black hair framing her face and her under-eye freckles in full bloom. “shoulda been asleep by now🧚🏽‍♀️” Woods wrote in the caption.

shoulda been asleep by now🧚🏽‍♀️ A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Aug 15, 2018 at 3:25am PDT

Now, given her Kylie Cosmetics connection, we expect Woods’s makeup collection to be filled with lip kits and unreleased products. But the girl knows how to #werk a no-makeup face too. We’re bowing down.