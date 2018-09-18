Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Natural Hair in a Minimal-Makeup Selfie

Jordyn Woods cut off the dead weight—both literally and figuratively. The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram on Monday to show off her natural curls, and boy, does she look amazing.

The selfie featured the Life of Kylie star in her backyard with a full head of natural curls, which she wore in a half up and half down with a clip at the crown of her head. Woods wore her natural hair with a face of minimal-makeup. The look included a swipe of mascara and almost nothing else, allowing for Woods’s beautiful sun-kissed freckles and luscious brows to shine.

In the caption, Woods also told her followers that she got a haircut by chopping off the dead ends of her natural hair, so her curls could bounce and thrive in time for fall. “had to cut the dead weight and let the curls flourish🤑,” Woods wrote.

Clearly, we weren’t the only ones in love with Woods’s hair. Her comments soon flooded with fans who gushed over her natural curls and freckles. “Your curls are beautiful. So are your freckles,” one fan wrote. “I just think your natural beauty is breathtaking,” another added.

Some fans even suggested that the model ditch her signature beach waves for her naturally curly hair. “Please wear your real hair more often! You look amazing,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Girl you need to show off this side of you more.”

Curls or not, Woods is always a stunner.