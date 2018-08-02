The Only Thing Better than Jordyn Woods’ Monochromatic Outfit? Her Pop-of-Color Kicks

Model Jordyn Woods, known by many as Kylie Jenner’s longtime BFF, knows her stuff when it comes to fashion—whether she’s dressed to the nines or chilling in her sweats, the girl can put together an outfit.

Needless to say, we’re always turning to Woods’ Instagram for outfit inspo. Two-piece shiny knit matching sets. White tanks with perfectly coordinated white ankle boots. Dresses that drape over her shoulders in careful-but-seemingly-effortless ways. Like I said, the girl knows what she’s doing, and her latest Instagram is no exception.

Late last night, Woods uploaded a photo of her relaxing on an oversized sofa, sporting a baby-blue-on-baby-blue outfit. Her lightwash jeans and pastel sweater are nearly the same outfit, and both totally glow in the golden hour light.

And while this monochromatic look (dare I call it a bloutfit?) is stunning in its own right, perhaps the most fabulous part of her ensemble is those freaking sneakers.

can I kick it!? 💕 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

Woods’ bright pink and orange sneaks completely steal the show in her Instagram—both figuratively and literally (since they take center-stage in the photo’s composition). From the hot pink soles to the scarlet and tangerine gradient on the shoes themselves, the kicks are just the pop of color her all-baby-blue-everything look needed.

Obviously, we’re dying to get our hands on a pair of our own. And obviously, we’re going to take a page from Woods’ book and pair them with a completely monochromatic outfit, so all eyes are on our feet. Now, if only we had the couch…