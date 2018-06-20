Jordyn Woods Responds to Criticism Over Losing Weight as a ‘Plus-Size’ Model

Jordyn Woods can’t catch a break. Whether she’s losing weight, gaining it, or staying the same, the 20-year-old model is criticized. Tired of the double standard and negative comments, Woods is now speaking out against the term plus-size and why, no matter what her body looks like, she’s still body-positive.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Woods, who you might know as Kylie Jenner’s best friend, opened up about the intense criticism she has received since she started working out more. Though Woods saw exercise as a form of therapy, critics viewed it as a way for her to lose weight, accusing her of not being proud of her curves. “The whole concept [of body positivity] is kind of confusing to me at this point because I started working out a lot because it kind of just became therapy for me,” Woods said. “Some people have this idea of because I’m doing that I’m not a body-positive activist.”

For Woods, body positivity is about more than one’s weight, explaining that it’s about loving the body that you’re in, whether it goes through changes or stays the same. “I feel like body positivity is loving your body and loving yourself to be the best version of yourself, Woods said. “It’s kind of conflicting, but I am definitely just going to continue to be me and do what makes me happy.”

Woods echoed the same sentiment in a recent interview with InStyle, in which she denounced the term plus-size. As a model who is between a size 8 and a 10, Woods is technically considered plus-size and not allowed to work for designers and brands that don’t hire plus-size models. To counter this, Woods is calling for the fashion industry to drop the “plus-size” term and allow models of any size to work with any brand.

“The whole idea of the plus-size world is weird and controversial because, with me losing weight, I’m still technically considered ‘plus-size,'” Woods said. “I believe anything over a size 8 is considered plus size. I’m a size 8/10, and people comment on my photos saying, ‘Oh, you’re not modeling plus-size clothing anymore.’ I’m genuinely trying to be the best version of myself by being me, so I shouldn’t have to limit what I’m capable of doing just because of a label in an industry.”

However, Woods also acknowledges her privilege as someone who has a fan base and is able to make a living off other means, such as sponsorships. Still, she worries for models who aren’t as privileged as her and must rely on modeling for their income. “Luckily, I’m in the position where I can just be me, but it’s unfortunate for the girl who relies on her modeling check each month to be a size 14, and not be able to live a different lifestyle if she wants to, or who worries about losing weight,” Woods said. “I don’t feel like there should be any boundaries on what you can do with your own body, or what you should look like.”

Woods is right. No matter what her size is, she never seems like a fit for the fashion industry. Can the fashion industry stop with the labels and hire people based on talent rather than size?