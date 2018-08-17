12 Beauty Hacks We Learned from ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness, one of the five “shamazing” humans that make up Netflix’s revamped edition of Queer Eye, majorly broke out in 2018. But not, like, on his face.
We just mean he became this glorious beacon of fiercedom we didn’t even know we needed. He’s vulnerable, he’s honest, he’s wise, he’s electric… Oh, and he spews beauty hacks like Starbucks spews passion tea. (TG.)
Since we know you watch a lot of Queer Eye, and it’s hard to remember all of JVN’s best tips when you’re so busy sobbing at your laptop, we’ve done you a major favor: We gathered them all right here—also on your laptop. Can you believe? In other words, this is your one-stop destination for all things gorge, curated by
Jesus Jonathan Van Ness himself. Scroll away, honeys.
Sleep on a silk pillowcase.
When you lay your precious head down on your pillow at night, JVN says it's very important to use a silk pillowcase, instead of a regular pillowcase. Rougher materials can cause friction and result in broken strands. Before bed, Van Ness also ties his hair in a loose bun with a silk scrunchie.
Silk pillowcase, $85 at Slip
Photo:
Slip.
Use green concealer to balance out redness.
In one episode of Queer Eye, Van Ness grooms a patient with a skin condition. And if you know JVN, you know that he swears by green concealer to balance out redness. Since they're opposites on the color wheel, they basically cancel each other out! But be careful not to apply too much. "The rule with it is, if you can see it, you did too much," he says.
HD PRO concealer, $5 at L.A. Girl
Photo:
L.A. Girl.
Apply hairspray before styling your hair to give it texture.
In a beauty video for Cosmopolitan, JVN applies hairspray to his subject's strands before styling them. Why, you ask? Because applying hairspray in advance of the styling gives your hair texture. With more texture to begin with, it's likely to stay put all day long without requiring a lot of extra product at the end.
Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish, $24 at Moroccan Oil
Photo:
Moroccan Oil.
Wear a cold face mask to reduce puffiness.
JVN promises that "cold stuff removes puffiness." And, frankly, we trust him. His recommendation: a gel facial mask that you can store in the fridge or freezer. This one tackles your whole face, but they come in all shapes and sizes for optimal coverage.
Therapy gel bead full facial mask, $17.99 at FOMI Care
Photo:
FOMI Care.
Make your lip scrubs at home.
Jonathan Van Ness firmly believes (as do we) that lip scrubs are way overpriced. They're basically just an exfoliant; and the truth is, natural products beat chemical ones when you're applying around the mouth anyway. His fave DIY recipe includes a half cup of coconut oil, two tablespoons of brown sugar, a "touch of honey," and your favorite essential oil. Or, if you're feeling lazy, just buy this one online.
Sugar Lip Polish, $24 at Fresh
Photo:
Fresh.
Apply body oil immediately after a shower or bath.
JVN loves a good bath. And to keep his skin super-hydrated, even after a long, hot soak, he applies body oil. Correction: He applies body oil immediately after getting out. He says it "maximizes skin absorption."
Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil, $34 at Kiehl's
Photo:
Kiehl's.
Use color-correcting primer to accentuate your freckles.
Summertime means sweat. And everyone knows that sweat + a full beat of foundation = breakouts. Plus, foundation does all kinds of horrible things, like hide your gorge natural freckles. And, as JVN puts it, "Mommy loves to keep a freckle." So instead of ruining his life with foundation, he simply applies color-correcting primer to even out his skin tone. This lets his freckles shine but gives him all the benefits of a regular foundation.
Photo Finish Even Skintone color-correcting primer, $39 at Smashbox
Photo:
Smashbox.
Use a pointy-ended comb to create your part.
You may have seen celeb stylists do this—because it's a pro trick. But JVN proves that it's just as easy to do it yourself in a video for Cosmopolitan.com. All you need is a pointy-ended comb to create a straight line for your part!
Carbon tail comb, $15 at DermStore
Photo:
Harry Josh.
Store hair pins and ties in a tackle box.
JVN must be a fisherman or something, because why else would he have a tackle box lying around? Oh, right—for his bobby pins. Tackle boxes make a great substitute for a fancy tool-holder, and they're super inexpensive! No more knotted-up hair ties for you.
Fishing tackle box, $8.45 at Amazon
Photo:
Plano Prolatch.
Use peppermint oil to stay cool while blow-drying.
Ever get hot and sweaty while blow-drying your hair? Us too—and we hate it. But luckily, JVN's got a hack for that: peppermint oil. Dabbing a little on the back of your neck will make you feel like "little wintergreen fairies are blowing on the back of your neck." The trick can last up to an hour! Need longer? Just reapply!
100 percent pure peppermint essential oil, $7.95 at Amazon
Photo:
Cliganic.
Don't wash your hair when it's sweaty.
This hack is probably the most surprising. JVN says that when you get home all sweaty from a workout, refrain from washing your hair—even if it's damp with sweat! Instead, he recommends blow-drying and applying dry shampoo. It preserves the natural salt and oils in your hair and gives you the body you need to serve lewks all day long.
Original Clean dry shampoo, $5.99 at Target
Photo:
Batiste.
Use hair pins instead of bobby pins.
JVN says that while bobby pins crush the shape of your updo, hair pins don't. It has to do with the shape of the tool—bobby pins are tighter, and hair pins hold their U-shape. He literally has a hack for everything.
Single-prong U-shaped hair pin, $9.42 at Jet
Photo:
Jet.