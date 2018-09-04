StyleCaster
Share

Jonathan Adler’s Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that’s Less Expensive than It Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

Jonathan Adler’s Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that’s Less Expensive than It Looks

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Jonathan Adler’s Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that’s Less Expensive than It Looks
24 Start slideshow

You know the phrase “your eyes are bigger than your stomach”? I have whatever the home decor equivalent of that is—except my eyes are bigger than my wallet. My apartment wishlists are full of unique furniture, decor and textiles that fall way outside my price range.

Every time I seriously consider obtaining one of the things on my list, I’m reminded that taste is only half the battle when it comes to decorating a home—sustainability (or in this case, affordability) is the other half.

MORE: 19 of the Best Statement Rugs You Can Get on a Budget

Striking the right balance is hard, though. It’s much easier to fawn over a dreamy piece of Anthropologie furniture than it is to fantasize about a budget item you found at IKEA. Thankfully, there are a few retailers that offer the best of both worlds—tasteful, unique decor at more affordable price points. Jonathan Adler is one of them.

For those of you who aren’t familiar, Jonathan Adler began his career as a potter, launching a ceramics collection at Barney’s. From there, he grew his business, opening a Soho boutique specializing in all kinds of home furnishings in the late ’90s.

The boutique is still alive and thriving—and full of upscale, contemporary, tongue-in-cheek decor—and it now has a digital counterpart. So whether or not you find yourself in New York City, you can take advantage of all of Adler’s incredible home wares.

MORE: 23 Ways to Turn Your Garment Rack into Actual Home Decor

Since shopping an entire site (or brick-and-mortar boutique) can be overwhelming, we’ve created something of a beginner’s guide to Adler’s store. Below, you’ll find 24 of the most incredible Jonathan Adler pieces you can buy right now, and yes, I assure you, everything in the below slideshow looks pricier than it is.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Glitter Canister

For storing glitter—or any other baubles you have on hand.

Glitter canister, $88 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Giuliette Urn

Because fruit looks better when served in an urn with a face.

Giuliette urn, $595 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Small Anvil Bowl

Even a simple spin on the classic fruit bowl goes a long way.

Small anvil bowl, $98 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Canaan Candle Holder

Candle holders that feel distinctly modern. (Perfect for dinner parties, date nights and other fancy affairs.)

Canaan candle holder, $98 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Tiger Valet Tray

A jewelry holder so cute you could get away with leaving it empty.

Tiger valet tray, $68 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Muse D'Or Ceramic Candle

Keep your house looking and smelling great with this pretty gold candle.

Muse d'Or ceramic candle, $88 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Newport Teapot

China so cute you'll be looking for excuses to throw a tea party.

Newport teapot, $112 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
St. Helen Vase

A vase that'll make even the daintiest of flowers look edgy.

St. Helen vase, $40 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Utopia Reversible Vase

Two-faced—in the best way possible.

Utopia reversible vase, $28 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Master Cleanse Coasters

Coasters that just get you.

Master Cleanse coasters, $78 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Dora Maar Teapot

Teapots are useful. They can also be really, really cute.

Dora Maar teapot, $138 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Eve Two-Tier Tray

Be the host whose home everyone is fawning over.

Eve two-tier tray, $298 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Full Dose Box

Excellent for storing just about anything.

Full Dose box, $68 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Krakatoa Vase

A vase that doubles as a statue (so you can leave it out, even when it's empty).

Krakatoa vase, $138 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Small Pink Globo Box

A paper weight that's even more practical than an actual paper weight.

Small pink Globo box, $198 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Palm Springs Tapered Vase

Sure, it might be pricier than the other items on this list, but it's also practical, incredibly cool-looking and considerably large.

Palm Springs tapered vase, $495 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Muse Bowl

Pucker up.

Muse bowl, $98 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Canaan Bud Vase

Somehow simultaneously bold and minimal.

Canaan bud vase, $40 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Les Girls Square Tray

The perfect little addition to any room in your home.

Les Girls square tray, $38 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Bel Air Gorge Vase

Available in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colors.

Bel Air Gorge vase, $195 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Eve Serving Set

The coolest damn serveware you've ever seen.

Eve serving set, $128 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Malachite X Vase

The longer you stare at this vase, the cooler it gets.

Malachite X vase, $148 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Canaan Marble Wastebasket

Bath necessities you'll actually like displaying on your sink.

Canaan marble wastebasket, $98 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.
STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Eyes Valet Tray

You'll never forget your earrings again with this cute little tray staring at you.

Eyes Valet tray, $68 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Sweatproof Beauty Products Athletes Use on the Field

The Sweatproof Beauty Products Athletes Use on the Field
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
  • STYLECASTER | Jonathan Adler's Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that's Less Expensive than It Looks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share