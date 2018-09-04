Jonathan Adler’s Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that’s Less Expensive than It Looks

You know the phrase “your eyes are bigger than your stomach”? I have whatever the home decor equivalent of that is—except my eyes are bigger than my wallet. My apartment wishlists are full of unique furniture, decor and textiles that fall way outside my price range.

Every time I seriously consider obtaining one of the things on my list, I’m reminded that taste is only half the battle when it comes to decorating a home—sustainability (or in this case, affordability) is the other half.

Striking the right balance is hard, though. It’s much easier to fawn over a dreamy piece of Anthropologie furniture than it is to fantasize about a budget item you found at IKEA. Thankfully, there are a few retailers that offer the best of both worlds—tasteful, unique decor at more affordable price points. Jonathan Adler is one of them.

For those of you who aren’t familiar, Jonathan Adler began his career as a potter, launching a ceramics collection at Barney’s. From there, he grew his business, opening a Soho boutique specializing in all kinds of home furnishings in the late ’90s.

The boutique is still alive and thriving—and full of upscale, contemporary, tongue-in-cheek decor—and it now has a digital counterpart. So whether or not you find yourself in New York City, you can take advantage of all of Adler’s incredible home wares.

Since shopping an entire site (or brick-and-mortar boutique) can be overwhelming, we’ve created something of a beginner’s guide to Adler’s store. Below, you’ll find 24 of the most incredible Jonathan Adler pieces you can buy right now, and yes, I assure you, everything in the below slideshow looks pricier than it is.